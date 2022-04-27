Shakira, what did she put on her head?

The beautiful and beloved Colombian singer Shakira in these hours has returned to tease the imagination of fans with a really curious photo.

The sexy and talented music star has long accustomed us to always being in the spotlight. This time he did it with a truly intriguing photo.

With more one hundred twenty-five million copies sold of her records, the blonde star is certainly one of the darlings of the global audience. An irresistible charm that he has achieved every corner of the five continentsthat’s why the image is arousing so much curiosity.

Considered the most significant interpreter of Latin popShakira began to be passionate about music from a very young age in the streets of his hometown. Born in Barranquilla, in Colombia, on February 2, 1977, at just five years of age, he showed amazing results ability to dance, so he chose well to propose himself around a series of competitions thanks to which he obtained a certain fame. She wrote her first real song, “Tus Gafas Oscuras“, Just eight years old to dedicate it to his father, but he never imagined that it would prove to be the springboard towards an unstoppable ascent.

From dance to singing the jump was shortbut the definitive turning point has come in 2001 when he posted “Laundry Service”his first English-language album that projected his fame outside South America. Today she can be considered one of the most loved artists of the last quarter of a century, thanks to a sequence of amazing hits that made an entire generation fall in love. “La Tortura”, “Whenever, Wherever” and “Cant’t Remember To Forget You” are just some of the most famous, but the list is still very long. Today, however, we will not dwell on her repertoire, but we have chosen to show you a really curious image that we found on her profile Instagram.

How about? Shakira wears ears from mouse in memory of an experience that she herself defined unforgettable. In fact, she is with her family at the Disney World park, which has awakened her instinct for child. The singer is experiencing yet another golden moment: on April 22 she launched her new single “Te Felicito”meanwhile, fans are already waiting for the next album.