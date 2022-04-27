Santino Marella’s daughter is named after a WWE superstar

“I get it and not everyone gets to do a job they like (and if you do -like me- you are very lucky), but sometimes those are the circumstances we have to deal with. However, if that’s the case, You should always make sure that you do something you love on a regular basis. If that can’t be your job, then maybe it’s a hobby, but whatever it is make sure you have time to do something that feeds your soul, feeds your spirit and keeps you excited for every day of your life. Every day is a blessing that we can take for granted. Appreciating every moment you have, every day of life that you can enjoy, makes life sweeter. Sending all the love and positivity!”



Bianca was part of the most recent group of new additions to the WWE Performance Center last March.. Also in that group was former ROH Women’s Champion Rok-C, who made her NXT 2.0 debut last week under the ring name Roxanne Perez.



Bianca entered the professional wrestling business in 2018.getting to participate regularly in the promotion CCW of Florida and even appearing on the PPV NWA Empowerrr in August 2021. In February 2022 he signed with WWE. Now, with his name change, she is one step closer to making her debut in the company that catapulted his father to fame.

