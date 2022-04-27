Ryan Reynolds was confused with this actor and this is how he reacted

A new Netflix production is approaching and it seems that some are already thinking directly about the Reynolds tandem and the platform. After the absolute success that resulted Red alert and, although more moderate, The Adam Project, It seemed like every Netflix tank would have the Canadian actor in its cast, but not the case for The Gray Man.

This film is, until now, the most expensive in the history of Netflix, which paid out no less than 200 million dollars. Although it is far from being the most expensive movie in history, it is still a very high number for a platform.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker