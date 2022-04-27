Ryan Gosling stars in Netflix’s big bet for the summer

Again we will see together Ryan Gosling Y Anne of Armsbut now in a film full of action and intrigue that has become the bet of Netflix for next summer. Under the direction of joe Y Anthony Russothe masterminds behind “avengers”, and based on the series of books by Mark Greeney“the gray man” promises to be one of the most ambitious and expensive productions on the streaming platform. In fact, for a few months it was said that it had a cost of 200 million dollars.

Ana de Armas will share credits with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

In this film the main character is Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), an agent of the INC also know as Sierra Six. After discovering dark secrets of the agency, she will face Lloyd Hanson (Chris Evans), a psychopathic former agent who will do everything possible to eliminate him, regardless of the fact that he must cross the entire planet to do so.

Last February, Joe Russo told the site dead line who have in mind to make a franchise and a whole universe around the history of Court Gentry (there are eleven books published), and with Gosling as protagonist.