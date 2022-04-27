RUMOR: PlayStation Plus will offer a hit EA game and more titles in May

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord /Telegram

It’s a matter of days before Sony reveals the new games it will offer as part of PlayStation Plus in May. The leaks of the service continue, so there is already a preliminary list with the titles that will supposedly be available next month.

The leaked information once again comes from Dealabs (via VGC), where user billbil-kun has correctly revealed the game lineup on several occasions. Thanks to this we know that subscribers could receive a popular soccer title and more games.

PlayStation Plus would offer these games in May

According to the leaks, PlayStation Plus users will have access to FIFA 22, the latest installment in the successful sports franchise from Electronic Arts. The title would be available from May 3 on both PS5 and PS4.

On the other hand is Tribes of Midgard, Norsfell title with very positive reviews. In case you don’t know, it is a proposal that mixes elements of action, survival and exploration of dungeons. The Viking-themed title can be played solo or in cooperative mode.

The list concludes with Curse of the Dead Gods, a challenging roguelike where you must explore dangerous and dark locations. All the recent leaks we’ve had about PlayStation Plus have been correct; however, it is best that you take this information as a mere rumour.

PlayStation is expected to officially reveal the games in the next few hours or sometime this week. We will share the list of titles as soon as it is available.

