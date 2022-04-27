Roblox Releases He-Man and the Masters of the Universe RPG with Netflix

A new gaming experience RPG from he-man and Masters of the Universe has reached Roblox, inspired by the series Netflix.

Roblox continues to be one of the most important brands, providing millions of players with fun and unique experiences within the free-to-play platform.

The game’s next crossover experience is now available, giving fans of He-Man and Masters of the Universe a new experience RPG in which to delve.

Created in collaboration with Netflix, He-Man and Masters of the Universe: You have the power! features maps seen in the series, where users can engage in PvP battles within the free-to-play RPG.

The creation of Roblox enables users to harness the power of grayskull and become Masters of the Universe, stepping into the shoes of beloved heroes and villains, including their own He Man, as well as Evil-Lyn Y skeleton, with more characters yet to be announced.

Users can unlock skins, discover hidden chests, collect jewels and Kirbinite, and master legendary abilities, with new content for the live experience being released every month.

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: You have the power! comes from the game developer gamefam aforementioned, which means that fans of Sonic Speed ​​Simulator they probably won’t want to miss out on the new gaming experience.

This is not the first time gamefam designs a licensed video game Mattel within Roblox, since you previously created Hot Wheels Open World 2020, which offered a new version of the Hot Wheels video games.

Avid fans may also recognize the game’s developer from his other works, including Car Dealership Tycoon Y All Star Tower Defense.