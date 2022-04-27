Robert Downey Jr. starred in one of the 12 best movies of the 21st century and it’s not from Marvel; You can see it on HBO Max

Before he was chosen by Marvel to interpret the first film of Hombre de Hierro (2008), Robert Downey Jr. had the opportunity to participate in one of the best films of the 21st century, despite the fact that it was a commercial disaster, because its production cost was $65 millionbut only managed to collect $84.7 million box office.

Zodiac (Zodiac) premiered in 2007 under the direction of David Fincher and featured renowned actors such as: Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr., Anthony Edwards Y Brian Coxwho addressed the indecipherable case of the assassin of the Zodiac.

The film tells the story of the search for the zodiac killerwho would have committed a series of crimes in the San Francisco Bay Area in the late 1960s and early 1970s, taunting the police with letters, bloodstained clothes, and figures mailed to newspapers.

Film critics applauded the work of Fincher, even during the exhibition time the film received a number of awards and recognitions. Even during a survey carried out in 2016 by the BBC, Zodiac (Zodiac) was voted and ranked 12th as the greatest film of the 21st century.

The film featured three of the best actors of the moment: Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr. and Jake Gyllenhaal. Photo: Archive

It revolutionized the career of Robert Downey Jr.

However, both the work of the director and the entire team of actors was highlighted and applauded. In an interview given by Jake Gyllenhaalcommented that he was surprised when he met Robert Downey Jr. for his way of working and for his dedication to acting.

“That was the movie in which I met the incomparable and extraordinary Robert Downey Jr. I found myself sitting in awe of the actors I was working with at times, just watching them work. I was lucky enough to play an observer and it was another incredible experience, in which I learned a lot about cinema [y cómo es] a medium of the director and everything revolves around his vision and you are at the service of that vision”, he explained Gyllenhaal.

As if that were not enough, the premiere of this film meant a new beginning for Robert Downey Jr., who was coming off a string of bad movies, drug problems and even a couple of arrests. The actor was blacklisted, but surprised with his performance in Zodiac (Zodiac) and after this he got the place as Iron Manafter what Tom Cruise He declined his participation.

So if you haven’t seen this magnificent film yet, we recommend that you do so soon if you have a subscription at hbo maxyes, we anticipate that it lasts 2 hours and 42 minutes and does not have many action scenes, it is more research.

