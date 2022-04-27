Robert Downey Jr. gives hope about the future of Iron Man

One of the characters whose death caused a great impact within the marvel universe was the one of Tony Stark (Iron Man) in the tape “Avengers: Endgame”. It has been difficult for fans to overcome the loss of the tycoon, but Roberto Downey Jr. has given them hope in a recent interview.

Portrayed by the actor in more than 12 superhero films (both as the lead and in cameo appearances), the billionaire owner of Stark Industries It has been one of the cornerstones within the Avengers, a group whose task is to protect the planet.

It was in 2008 when the character co-created by Stan Lee made his big screen debut as protagonist of “Iron Man: the iron man”whose approval within the public, according to the critic site Tomatazos, is 93%.

Two years after the death of Iron Man in the feature film “Avengers: Endgame”, Robert Downey Jr. gave new hope to his followers that we will see him again wearing the red and gold armor.

Being recently questioned by the media GQ On his possible return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, more than a negative, the actor was reduced to saying: “Well, I’m down for now. But never say never”.

Some actors like Downey Jr. and Chris Evans (Captain America) have a long career in Marvel along with their characters, but there have been others who have been in the hands of different actors as the history of superheroes was built.

One of the clearest examples is that of Hulkthat the same has been interpreted in the most recent tapes Edward Norton and Eric Bana, being Mark Ruffalo who has not abandoned the role since he came to him in “The Avengers”, in 2012.

