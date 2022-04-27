Rihanna and ASAP Rocky deny breakup rumors

Some weeks ago, Rihannasurprised everyone by announcing that she was expecting her first child with ASAP Rocky. The news was confirmed by the prestigious People magazine, who photographed the couple during a walk in New York City last weekend. In the images we see Rihanna exposing her tummy with a style true to her.

In other images we see how her partner kisses her forehead while she smiles, without a doubt it shows that they are living a beautiful moment, which could be obscured due to the alleged infidelity of the singer.

Impact on the world has caused a recent rumor in which it is indicated that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky They would have put an end to their relationship with only weeks left before the birth of their first child.

It turns out that a prominent fashion commentator, Louis Pisano, who has already disclosed several Hollywood scandals, assured this afternoon that the couple was separated.

“Rihanna and ASAP Rocky broke up. Rihanna broke up with him after catching him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi”he wrote through Twitter, causing thousands of reactions.

break? Rihanna and A$AP Rocky closer than ever

Until now, everything remains a rumor, especially when new information affirms that the couple has not finished, since they are seen together on vacation. Thus it reveals TMZ.

And later through Twitter it was the same Amina Muaddithe third in discord, who denied all speculation.

“I have always believed that an unfounded lie, spread on social media, does not deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile,” the designer wrote.

“Initially, I assumed that this fake gossip, fabricated with such malicious intent, would not be taken seriously.”made it known.

“I have to speak up, as this is not only directed at me, but is related to people for whom I have great respect and affection.”Muaddi noted.

IN THIS NOTE