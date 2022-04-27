Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s romantic night in Santa Monica, Gigi Hadid’s birthday in New York: celebrities in one click

Demi Rose was one of the figures invited to the Coachella music festival, where she traveled especially to Indio, California. To do this, she wore a white skirt, a black lace bodysuit and a fringed coat and Texan boots (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Romantic night. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky went to eat at the exclusive Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica. For this, the artist wore black and white shorts, a shiny top that showed her pregnancy, an open white shirt and a black jacket. The rapper, meanwhile, wore a printed set of pants and jacket

Family day. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas enjoyed a walk outdoors through a market in Miami with their daughter Willa, whom they took in the stroller. He wore a yellow shirt, while she opted for black leggings and a printed shirt.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck took a romantic stroll through a Brentwood mall. The artist wore a black dress with transparent sunglasses, while the actor wore a white shirt with a plaid shirt and black pants.

Gigi Hadid turned 27 and celebrated with a mega party in a private room in New York, attended by important figures. To do this, she wore a special look: a set with lace and white glitter with transparencies. A pair of pants with a top and a long jacket that she combined with pointed shoes and pearl necklaces.

Sydney Sweeney took advantage of a day off and traveled to Universal City, California to enjoy a tour of Universal Studios Hollywood. For this, she chose a comfortable look: high-waisted jeans, a short white shirt that she combined with leather sneakers and a fanny pack.

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum recorded a special episode of “America’s Got Talent” in Pasadena, California. And they set a trend with their looks: one wore a total fuchsia, and another black set with silver sequins

Fun night. Noelia Lorenzo and her husband, Jorge Reynoso, went to eat with a group of friends at the exclusive Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood. The singer wore a black shirt with transparencies and pink leggings with glitter that she combined with her platforms. Her partner, meanwhile, chose a more sober look: jeans, a plaid shirt and a jacket.

Rumer and Scout Willis enjoyed a sister day in Studio City. They made purchases in a well-known supermarket and were photographed when they were on their way to load their car. In addition, they brought drinks for the group of people waiting for them at the meeting point.

Theater night. Sarah Jessica Parker was photographed as she left to see a play in New York. The actress -popularly known for her character in “Sex and the City”- wore a white set of pants and a shirt and a pink jacket with gold buttons. She completed her outfit with black shoes (Photos: The Grosby Group)

