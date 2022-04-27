Ricolino leaves Mexico and so he is fired in networks

The Ricolino company that belonged to the Bimbo group leaves Mexico and has a new owner.

Mondelēz Internacional has acquired the brand and all its products for an agreement of 27 billion pesos.

Among the best known sweets that pass to the American firm are Paleta Payaso, Kranky, Bubulubu and Duvalín among others.

Is Ricolino leaving Mexico? After the sale to Mondelēz Internacional, many users have questioned Grupo Bimbo’s decision.

Now that the sale has been made, the users of the social network have been in charge of making a “farewell” for the brand and its favorite lines.

Bimbo sells Ricolino to Mondelēz International

Yesterday, Grupo Bimbo confirmed that it reached a commercial agreement to sell the firm ‘Ricolino’ to the Mexican-American company Mondelēz International. It was confirmed that this transaction was closed at 27 billion pesos. This was reported through an official statement on the Mexican Stock Exchange, indicating that the agreement has already been signed by both parties.

“This strategic decision will allow Grupo Bimbo to become a stronger global leader in grain-based foods and to focus on its bakery and snack industries.”

This was the tweet shared by Grupo Bimbo:

Grupo Bimbo signs an agreement with Mondelēz International for the sale of the confectionery business, “Ricolino” https://t.co/QeRcyB0Ysd – Bimbo Group (@Grupo_Bimbo) April 25, 2022

Bimbo is a leading company in Mexico present in much of the world. The company generated historic sales last year, reaching the figure of 88 billion pesos during the third quarter of 2021.

Is Ricolino leaving Mexico? This is how they fire him in networks

Despite this reason, the sale promises to be more profitable for the Mexican market. Mondelēz International has assured that it plans to double the size of its business in Mexico and also assured that it would expand its presence in confectionery and chocolates.

In the statement, Grupo Bimbo stated that Ricolino recently recorded net sales of 10 thousand 147 million pesos. Likewise, he assured that it employs about 6 thousand people in its four plants and distribution centers present in the country. Also, the presence of Ricolino covers 17 countries where the United States is already included.

For its part, Mondelēz International is currently in charge of brands such as Oreo, Chips Ahoy!, Milka, Côte d’Or, Shot, Trident, Chiclets and Halls, to name a few. For this reason, it is expected that, far from ending, the business of the confectionery industry will grow exponentially.

However, because it is no longer a fully national company, various users have shared their farewell, as it will now belong to a multinational conglomerate.

These are some of the farewells that users gave to the Ricolino firm:

@uri_de_leon Goodbye to plateau pataso #paletapayaso #paleta #dulce #ricolino #dulcemexicano ♬ original sound – 💔:(

On the clown popsicle scale, how do you feel about the ricolino sale today? pic.twitter.com/J9LL5daN8f — Mr. Scarecrow (@srEspantpajaros) April 26, 2022

Group #bimbo says goodbye to Ricolino and other brands, which will now be part of Mondelēz International pic.twitter.com/jbBotSyT6y — I am BartMan from the #MultiverseOfMadness (@BartManMX) April 25, 2022

@osvaldo.guti What do you guys think? 😭🇲🇽😑#bimbo #ricolino #fyp #soycreador #parati #curisosidades #mexico ♬ Summer – Instrumental – Devinney

Twitter confirms its sale to Elon Musk and Bimbo sells Ricolino to Mondeléz. pic.twitter.com/EdnRnHF0Pr — Ramiro E. Téllez Romero (@tellezrblaine) April 26, 2022

I will miss you so much, clown lollipop. Press F to pay respects. 😢 pic.twitter.com/JWHDYhcqnd — ObeseTh3 s3cr3t (@ObeseTheSecret) April 25, 2022

