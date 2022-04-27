Reveal images and next premiere of ‘The Gray Man’, with Ryan Gosling

One of the most anticipated films of the season finally has a release date. This is The Gray Man.

Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas act, under the direction of Joe and Anthony Russo, those responsible for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

This new film that is based on a series of novels and is one of the most important titles of 2022, for Netflix.

The film is an original production and will be released in some theaters on July 14, and on July 22, it will be available on the platform.

The film tells the story of CIA agent Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), known as the Sierra Six.

Based on the series of novels by Mark Greaney, it is a bet on a complete movie franchise for the streaming platform.

After escaping from prison and being recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry, once a highly skilled death merchant for the agency, is now hunted by his former partner Lloyd Hanson (Chris Evans). ), whose only objective is to eliminate it. However, he has the help of agent Dani Miranda… “and he’s going to need it”, as the official synopsis says.