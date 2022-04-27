release date, Star Wars skins, server downtime and patch notes

It’s only been about a month since Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 started and the third downtime update is only a week away. The Fortnite Update 20.30 is next in the pipeline.

After some disappointing patches, we expect 20.30 to be massive. The latest rumors, which we will talk about next, suggest that we are right too.

Latest news and leaks

April 26 – Lightsaber missions coming?

As part of the Star Wars content, it looks like lightsabers will return to Fortnite at 20:30, but this time alongside some quests that feature them.

This is according to the ever-reliable @Hypex, but we’ll know for sure next week.

When is the Fortnite 20.30 release date?

Just like any other regular Fortnite update, Fortnite update 20.20 will be released on Tuesday morning, May 3.

The patch will start rolling out from 1am PT/9am BST, but the servers will be down for a while afterward.

What is server downtime?

As we said, there will be some server downtime before the 20.30 Fortnite update goes live for everyone to download.

Starting at 12 a.m. m. PT/8 a.m. m. BST, the Fortnite servers need to go down and matchmaking will be disabled. You will see @FortniteStatus tweet about it once it happens.

For the next few hours, while the servers are down, leakers will try to figure out anything new. This time around, we know quite a bit about what to expect, which we’ll talk about next.

By 3am PT/11am BST at the latest, Fortnite should be back to normal with all new content live for you to watch.

Are Fortnite Star Wars skins making a comeback?

The Fortnite 20.30 update is coming on May 3 for one reason and one reason only: Star Wars Day is just one day later.

Several Star Wars skins made their way to Fortnite a couple of years ago and returned on May 4, 2020.

Once again, they will be back alongside the 20.30 update in a couple of weeks. May the force be with you.

Will there be more Fortnite Star Wars content for May 4, 2022?

That’s unlikely to be the end of the Star Wars content included in the 20.30 update.

First of all, data miners have discovered a Stormtrooper NPC that was added in the 20.20 update, and soon you will be able to find them on the island. All they’ll do is yell “rogue scum” at you when you get too close. They don’t do much else.

We wouldn’t be surprised if more Star Wars NPCs are added to the game with the update, so stay tuned.

All kinds of different Star Wars content could also be added to Fortnite with the 20.30 update. In recent months, various rumors have circulated that a full season of Star Wars is in the works. Some gamers even expected Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 to be entirely Star Wars-centric.

Whether it’s changes to the Star Wars planets themed map, more NPCs roaming the named locations, or famous ships flying overhead, the possibilities are endless.

As more Star Wars content is discovered and we get more details about the 20.30 Fortnite update, we’ll be sure to keep you updated.

