Receptionist and police did not see signs of violence in Amber Heard – El Financiero

From a screen at your seat during your public trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, actor Johnny Depp smiled with Alejandro Romero’s responsesthe person in charge of the reception in the Eastern Columbia building in Los Angeles, where the penthouse of whoever starred is located Pirates of the Caribbean.

“I am tired, I do not want to deal with this case in court. Everyone has problems and I don’t want to deal with this anymore”, Romero explained before the jury in Fairfaix County, Virginia, where he participated from inside his car.

When questioned about the appearance of Heard, who accuses Depp of domestic violence, the employee assured with several ‘no’, not to remember the remains of makeup. “I always make eye contact with the residents, but I don’t make eyes at them or stare at them for an hour. I’m not looking for anything, but if I see something I will surely remember it, and I don’t remember seeing anything strange like a blow”, he confided.

Police did not consider Heard a victim.

Meanwhile, after a argument in 2016 that ended with the police at the sceneit was concluded that whoever was part of the cast of Aquaman she was not attacked by Depp, whom she accused of hitting her that day. Through a video, agent Melissa Sáenz, who went to the residence upon receiving an emergency call, assured that he saw nothing to activate the usual protocol.

“I did not identify her as a victim of domestic violence. It is consistent with his crying, his face is flushed, “he explained after a visit less than 20 minutes the night of May 21, 2016. For this reason, the case was closed.

This is in addition to what was said by officer Tyler Hadden, who assured that Amber refused to speak to the officers present. “The fact that she sees a woman with red cheeks and eyes does not mean that something happened”, he expressed in a recorded statement. Depp accuses Heard of defamation for an amount of 50 million dollars After an article published in the Washington Post in 2018.

*With information from EFE