–READY– Is it the end of Netflix or the time for it to change its business model? – Spoiler Time

A few days ago, what for me was a strange internet phenomenon arose: immeasurable joy at the announcement of the loss of subscribers to Netflixthe leading streaming platform on the market. The revelation began to generate a series of comments against the platform, where many expressed their dissatisfaction with the cancellations, the lack of quality in their productions, facts that only meant one thing: the beginning of the end for the brand of the great N red. During the following days different news and reports began to emerge about the internal problems of Netflix, from an expected loss of more than two million subscribers in the coming months; until the cancellation of several animated projects due to the dismissal of phil rynda, creative director of this unit; plus the revelation of the manipulation of its display figures; complaints about the lack of promotion of some titles by the creators behind them; the cancellation of shared accounts and more. This made the actions of Netflix lose value due to the lack of confidence of their investors. All this led me to reassess what was said on social networks and to ask myself if we are facing the end of NetflixY The first answer after a quick analysis was a resounding NO, but the reality is that we are facing the possibility of one of the biggest changes in the streaming entertainment industry.

At the beginning of the decade of the 2000, Netflix It worked as a company that made it easier for the consumer to rent series and movies by sending them by mail, and with the same return option. This idea arose from a fine he once had to pay Reed Hastingsthe now CEO of Netflixfor not delivering on time block buster. His innovation revolutionized the industry, but it failed to be profitable and its competitor, the same blockbuster, had the opportunity to acquire it, an offer that he passed up without knowing that years later his competitor would end up burying it in oblivion until the company went bankrupt. Almost ten years later, the platform we now know emerged, marking one of the great changes within the industry. A decade later, Netflix has the opportunity to change the industry as we know it again and is about to do so. The first sign of this was the disclosure of subscriber loss figures. For a platform that lacks advertising, and the null sale of productions to other services, its only income from current money comes from subscriptions, which have reached more than 220 millions around the world. The lost of 200 thousand subscribers in the first quarter of the year is nothing for the bulk of its clients, even if we take into account the projection of another loss of two millions. It’s just him one% adding the two numbers. For the king of streaming, and being the most watched platform in each of his movements, the revelation of the news has a possible justification: Netflix has left behind its strategy of adding an infinite number of its subscribers by noticing that the streaming war has at least 10 fighters in this field that they started.

Source: CNBC

In 2013 Netflix surprised the world with the launch of House of Cardsthis was only the first movement of what was later revealed: the massive development of productions with the sole objective of having a catalog that would equal the great titans of the film and television industry, because its executives were sure that its business model would soon begin to be copied by its rivals and that the rights of great titles would begin to end to be brought to their respective platforms, a fact that years later happened just as they had visualized it. He knew that in order to fight back, he needed to produce all kinds of series, for all kinds of consumers, if he wanted to continue to be king. Now that the industry continues to change, the strategy will have to be hardened and even studied to know if its business model will continue to be profitable in this new era. That is why the cancellation of multiple upcoming animation projects is not a coincidence, Netflix is in an evaluation process for this new stage that is just beginning. But this strategy does not mean that the great N will stop doing series like Eliteof which I bitterly complained about its recent season, or soap operas like Who killed Sarah?or even those comedy movies with Adam Sandler of which many of us complain bitterly, but that the mass public continues to place them as number one when they are released. Netflix will not miss the opportunity to continue feeding the already captive public, because let’s be realistic, although many, and I include myself, are very careful in the type of content we consume, the reality is that we are the least. The soap operas continue to work, the only thing that proves is that people were already tired of the commercials, so this will continue.

