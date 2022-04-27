proudly shows off her belly with a sparkling look

The birth is shortly after: Rihanna and Asap Rocky celebrated the imminent arrival of their first child in a restaurant. The singer continues to proudly display her baby bump in her glamorous and sexy looks.

in the photo: Rihanna and Asap Rocky at Paris Fashion Week

For Rihanna the months of the pregnancy they were a time of great media exposure. The news of the arrival of her first child blew the fans, who rejoiced immensely with her. The pop star herself immediately appeared enthusiastic about her motherhood, which lit a new light in her eyes and gave her the impetus to celebrate her body ready to give her life every day. On this journey, you have had your partner next to you Asap Rocky (Rakim Athelaston Mayers) even if there have been moments of tension and difficulty recently, which have further turned the spotlight on the singer. First there was talk of a betrayal against her: there would have been a brief relationship between Asap Rocky and Amina Muaddi (shoe designer and friend of the 34-year-old). Then there was his arrest in Los Angeles, with subsequent release on bail. At this point delivery is shortly after. The couple showed up together in public at the baby shower, finally something happy.

Rihanna, always with her baby bump on display

In recent months Rihanna has rewritten the rules of maternity look. She has chosen not to cover her shapes, not to give up being sexy, but to enhance that body every day. She did it with clothing that made her a real one modern goddess of motherhood, both on gala occasions and on private outings. The baby shower confirmed this trend, which has been going on since the announcement of the pregnancy, which came with a photo shoot in which she wore a vintage Chanel pink puffer jacket with an open belly. This was the leitmotif of all her outfits, culminating at Paris Fashion Week with a show in lingerie, a full declaration of her will to proudly exhibit the baby bump and its femininity.

in the photo: Rihanna and Asap Rocky at Milan Fashion Week

Rihanna and Asap Rocky’s look at the baby shower

The baby shower it took place in one of Rihanna’s favorite Italian restaurants, Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, which she frequents: she brought friends and loved ones there for dinner. For the occasion, she showed off a sequin-covered YSL bra with coordinated hot pants by Alexander Wang: obviously with a baby bump on display. She added an oversized unbuttoned white shirt with crystal-embellished cuffs, also by Alexander Wang with a black blazer from Wardrobe NYC over it.

in the photo: Rihanna in Alaïa on the cover of Vogue

She completed the look with a sparkling Balenciaga bag and sequined sandals on the strap by Alexandre Vauthier: yes, this time she gave up on her so dear Amin Muaddi shoes! Casual and sporty look for the boyfriend, completed with a jewel belt and pearl necklaces. It was the couple’s first sighting since his release on bail. The birth is really close: will there be other twists?