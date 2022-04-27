problems with Cardi B and with a horse on the same day

Nicki Minaj: problems with Cardi B and a horse on the same day | instagram

The Fashion Week They are events that take place annually where several designers show their different collections, beginning in New York City, continuing in London, passing through Milan and ending the event in the famous romantic city of Paris. Buyers, specialized fashion media, celebrities and artists attend this prestigious event.

There are many artists who are invited to these events but today we will tell you about a memorable year, it would be the Fashion Week of the year 2018 where the Trinidadian rapper and model Nicki Minaj would be one of the celebrities who had the fortune to be invited to attend this haute couture event.

It would be in one of the exclusive parties that would celebrate the reason that is Fashion, it would take place in the first stage of the event, in the city of New York. The American and also a rapper was invited to this celebration Cardi-Bthey would have certain discrepancies that would lead them to a hand-to-hand confrontation, all while the famous singer Christina Aguilera was in her presentation.

Rumors were already circulating of a certain unhealthy competition between them, but Nicki Minaj He denied that rumor stating that there was no “bad wave” among celebrities, they are talented women in the same gender succeeding, however, later the little friendly relationship with that problem would be confirmed where the security cameras can be seen conflict. Cardi-B he would throw one of his huge shoes at the Trinidadian.

Nicki Minaj: problems with Cardi B and a horse on the same day, Source: Tik Tok



Nicki Minaj It would end with an obvious blow to the left eyebrow, however, it is said that the American rapper would approach Nicki to solve some rumors that she was supposedly spreading about Cardi, her intentions were to fix the misunderstandings that could exist between both rap stars , however we would realize that this would not end well.

After that confrontation, things would become more tense between you loved artists who, until now, continue without establishing a friendship.

Obviously that would not be a good day for Nicki Minaj It is rumored that when leaving said party she would be chased by a horse when leaving, circulating one of the images where a woman is seen with the outfit that the Trinidadian was wearing that day and a corset behind her.

