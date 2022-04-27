Price of the dollar today Wednesday, peso opens with depreciation

Today, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.4602 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended Tuesday at $20.3639 units.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with a depreciation of 0.17% or 3.5 cents, trading around 20.47 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.3254 and a maximum of 20.4872 pesos, while nervousness about the war continues.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.3639 – Sell: $20.3639
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.59 – Sell: $20.27
  • Banamex: Buy: $19.78 – Sell: $20.91
  • Bancomer: Purchase: $19.72 – Sale: $20.62
  • Banorte: Purchase: $19.25 – Sale: $20.66
  • Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.97 – Sale: $20.74
  • IXE: Buy: $19.26 – Sell: $20.66
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.69 – Sale: $21.99
  • Monex: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.33
  • Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.17 – Sell: $20.87
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80
  • Santander: Purchase: $19.43 – Sale: $20.97
  • Exchange: Purchase: $19.8974 – Sale: $20.9079
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.29 – Sale: $21.09

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $38,898.0 with a downward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.56 pesos, for 25.67 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

