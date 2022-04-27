Police say Amber Heard had no injuries after fight with Johnny Depp

May 27, 2016 was the day Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s marriage went from private misery to public spectacle that hurt their professional careers.

Heard, who had just filed for divorce, arrived at a Los Angeles court to ask for a temporary restraining order, showing the mark of a blow to her face that she said Depp inflicted on her six days earlier. Photographers captured the scene and the accusations became fodder for tabloids around the world.

Depp says he never hit her, and is now suing Heard for defamation in Fairfax County Circuit Court. On Wednesday, the jury in the case heard from police officers who rushed to the couple’s penthouse immediately after the fight. None of the officers saw the red mark that was so prominent six days later.

Officer Tyler Hadden, one of the officers who responded to the couple’s residence on May 21, 2016, said Heard refused to speak to officers and showed no signs of injury, though he acknowledged she had been crying and was red.

“Just because you see a woman with red cheeks and red eyes doesn’t mean something happened,” Hadden said in a recorded statement played Wednesday before the jury.

Depp had already left the penthouse when the police arrived. The officers said they had no idea who Heard was or that she was married to Depp. She added that neither Heard nor anyone in the building where the penthouse is located was willing to tell him or the other officers who Heard’s husband was.

The jury heard similar testimony Tuesday from an agent who accompanied Hadden to the penthouse.

A police officer who made a follow-up visit that night, William Gatlin, testified Wednesday that he also did not see any injuries, although he acknowledged that his visit was brief and that he did not come within 10 feet of Heard. He said his verification was cursory because it appeared the call was just a duplicate of the one Hadden had already answered.

The jury viewed body camera video of Gatlin’s response, which lasted less than two minutes. Heard could only be seen from a distance.

Heard’s lawyers, in their questions, have suggested that the actress could have covered her injuries with makeup, because at the time she still wanted to protect Depp. They also asked officers why they did not further investigate a possible case of domestic violence.

The officers’ testimony is one of Depp’s best pieces of evidence that Heard fabricated the accusations against her ex-husband. It supplements earlier testimony from witnesses who say they saw Heard and his sister practicing fake hits in the days after the attack.

However, it is far from definitive. Heard’s lawyers have yet to present her case, and some of her friends say they were in the penthouse when Depp allegedly attacked her.

Even if jurors conclude that Depp never assaulted his wife on May 21, they have heard evidence of other alleged assaults before and during the couple’s brief marriage.

Depp sued Heard for defamation after she wrote a Washington Post op-ed in 2018 in which she referred to herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” The article doesn’t mention Depp by name, but her lawyers say she defames him because it’s a clear reference to the widely publicized allegations Heard made when she filed for divorce in 2016 and also got a temporary restraining order. .