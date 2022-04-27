Police officer testifies at trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

During the trial that was held on April 26, the testimony of a police officer who attended a call from the couple’s home for domestic violence was shown.

Los Angeles police officer Melissa Saenz said she responded to a call in 2016 for a domestic violence complaint at the penthouse where they lived. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

The agent declared that she did not see signs of any violent altercation in the place after reviewing it, nor did she see injuries or blows to Amber Heard, she also stated that she asked the actress questions that she did not answer and after an inspection she decided to leave and left her a card with his information so that he could call back if he changed his mind.

“The agents are trained to recognize domestic violence even if the victim does not speak, many times they are afraid of their perpetrator, so the agents must identify other signs,” explained a legal specialist when consulted by the Court TV program, stating that this Witness could be a great advantage for Depp, since the word of an agent is highly taken into account, in addition to the fact that he has no family or friendship relationship with the actor.

“Victims do not cooperate for different reasons, including fear, when it comes to domestic violence people do not cooperate, it is the most important evidence for witnesses,” added the specialist.

The agent’s statement was taken on March 31, 2021 and was presented on this occasion. This was the last testimony of the day.