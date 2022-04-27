Police did not classify Amber Heard as a victim of domestic violence

The Los Angeles Police did not consider that actress Amber Heard was a victim of domestic violence when she went to the apartment she shared with the actor. Johnny Depp after an argument in 2016.

In a new day of litigation between the two actors, the Fairfaix County Court (Virginia, United States) screened a video statement by the agent, Melissa Sáenz, who went to the residence when receiving an emergency call.

“Neither I identified her as a victim of domestic violence”, replied the police when asked why they did not activate the domestic violence protocol.

According to Sáenz, the visit of the authorities to the apartment that the couple shared in downtown Los Angeles lasted less than 20 minutes and occurred on the night of May 21, 2016, a date on which Heard had previously said she was hit by Depp.

After the visit, the Los Angeles Police (LAPD) closed the case because “no crime” had been committedsaid the interrogated agent, who added that no photos were taken of the scene.

In the interrogation, which was recorded on March 31, 2021, Heard’s lawyers they showed some photos in which the actress came out with a reddened face and that supposedly corresponded to that nightbut the agent insisted that she did not verify “signs of violence”.

“It is consistent with her crying, her face is flushedSaid Saenz.

The statement comes a day after Depp put an end to his four days of oral testimony, in which he defended that “he has never hit a woman” and introduced himself as a domestic violence victim who received attacks from Heard.

Depp, who went to court once again in an elegant suit and sunglasses, was cheered on several occasions by the public present in the room, mostly followers of the actor, who came from places as remote as Australia, according to what they told the local press.

Also present was Heard, whose statement is expected in the coming weeks.

In litigation, Depp accuses his ex-wife of defamation for an article she published in the newspaper Washington Post in 2018after his divorce, in which he claimed to have suffered “domestic abuse”.

The actor asks his ex-partner $50 million in damages. For its part, Heard has responded with a countersuit alleging that Depp has launched a defamation campaign against him and claims 100 million dollars.

It is the first time that the two celebrities face each other in court: In the trial held in 2020 in London, and which Depp lost, the actress attended as a witness, since the accusation was against the British newspaper The Sun for an article that described the actor as an “aggressor of women”.

