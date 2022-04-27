POCO F4 GT, the gaming beast ready to revolutionize the market based on extreme features

Share

There is a new player in the mobile gaming league, and it is ready to revolutionize everything: this is the POCO F4 GT.

The catalog of BIT is taking shape with an increasing number of products. And with each launch, the Xiaomi sub-brand overcomes again by offering state-of-the-art devices at attractive prices.

With his latest release, POCO is ready to revolutionize the smartphone market to gamers. The POCO F4 GT is the model more powerful and pointer company to date, and is here to usher in a new era within the brand’s portfolio. But does not come alone.

POCO F4 GT: extreme power and everything you need to enjoy a first level “gaming” experience

To say that the new POCO F4 GT is a high end smartphone is to fall a little short. The company’s new smartphone is a device that not only stands out for its extreme specifications, among which the latest generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processorHello Full HD+ screen with 120 hertz refresh rate. In addition to all that, POCO has put all its effort into equipping the device with additions with which to make the most of its technical qualities and reach the zenith of smartphones focused on gaming.

And it is that, in addition to its powerful processor, the POCO F4 GT equips a renewed cooling systemLiquidCool 3.0, which uses a sophisticated cooling system to keep the device at the optimal temperature even during the most demanding gaming sessions.

To this must be added the inclusion of the new magnetic triggerswhich “appear and disappear” from the sides of the device by activating a switch, and allow carry out any action imaginable in any of the more than 100 compatible gamesthanks to the fact that they can be configured to suit each user.

Everything in the POCO F4 GT is designed to offer the best possible gaming experience. From charging cable, with “L” shaped USB-C connector to prevent the cable from bothering you while you play while you charge your mobile –at an impressive power of 120 W–; up to the system four symmetrical speakers with support for Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio certification, including Hi-Res Audio Wireless.

And if you thought that a product with such characteristics would be available to very few, I’m afraid that you’re wrong. The new POCO F4 GT is one of the high end gaming smartphones with the most attractive price in the entire market, as it is possible to buy it for €599.99 euros in its version of 8 GB of RAM with 128 GB of internal storage and for €699.99 in its 12 GB + 256 GB version. In addition, it will have a Early Bird promotion of €100 discount from the 26th at 3:00 p.m. to the 29th. You can get it through the official POCO online store.

POCO Watch and POCO Buds Pro: POCO enters the “wearable world” with the perfect pair of accessories

But, as I said at the beginning, the POCO F4 GT does not come alone. POCO has decided to expand its product portfolio through its first two wearables.

First of all, the POCO Watch is an intelligent smartwatch with a large 1.6-inch diagonal full color AMOLED display and high resolution, which offers more than 100 different sports modes, GPS and autonomy for two weeks, at a Accesible price: only €89.99. In addition, it will have a 48-hour Early Bird offer, in which you can get it for €69.99. They can be purchased from the official POCO online store.

On the other hand, the new POCO Buds Pro are here to give you a audio experience premium thanks to its noise cancellation system of up to 35 dB, battery for 28 hours, option of connection with two devices simultaneously and support Bluetooth 5.2 for a powerful and stable connection.

In addition, the POCO Buds Pro arrive as the perfect complement for lovers of Genshin ImpactThanks to the special edition headphones with a design inspired by Kleeone of the most recognizable characters from the popular MiHoYo game.

The POCO Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition They will arrive in Spain on May 10 and will be available at po.co/es for €69.99. In addition, you will have a 48-hour Early Bird offer in which with the purchase of your POCO F4 GT, you can get your headphones for €49.99.

Related topics: Bit

Share

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!