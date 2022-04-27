PHOTOS of her looks on Instagram

The American singer posted a series of photos on her Instagram account and fans approved of all her outfits. Look.

Katy Perry She is one of the most popular American singers in the world. She became known in 2008 with the single I Kissed a Girl and, since then, shines in the music industry like his colleagues Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande Y Miley Cyrus, just to name a few. In addition to having an incredible talent for singing, the interpreter is known for her good taste in clothes. In fact, she is a big fan of changing looks. She has worn black, blonde, brown, and even pink, blue, and green hair.

On this occasion, the artist, who is in a relationship with the British actor Orlando Bloom, surprised her fans with 6 very different outfits with whom he posed for a photoshoot. Of course, everyone loved his followers and confirmed that he is also a great fashion icon. Look.

6 very sophisticated Katy Perry looks

Katy posed for the American fashion magazine L’Officiel USA in front of the photographer’s lens Greg Swales, whom he repeatedly thanked for his work. As you can see in the photos, there are 6 very different looks and styles that are super sophisticated at the same time.

In it first Of them, he was encouraged to wear black and white checkered trousers with heels in similar shades that are very fashionable. She accompanied the styling with a gray V-neckline blouse and slightly flared long sleeves. The second look is much more casual. Undoubtedly, a very good option to take home. It is a multicolored oversize jacket. and white sandals.

In the third outfit, it changes drastically. Perry wears a white dress with a deep V neckline perfect for a cocktail party or business dinner. But, in addition, the model has a very sensual cut on the left leg. The fourth remains in tune with the latter. It is a trench coat style dress but in black leather. Ideal for winter. In addition, she accompanied them with sandals in dark tones.

On the other hand, the fifth outfit also has a similar vibe. Only, in this case, he chose a light brown closed coat with long, quite wide sleeves. Finally, for the latest look chose very trendy garments. Black pants with high waist, white shirt and a light blue princess cut coat.

The singer asked her fans which look they liked the most and, according to what they told her in the comments, most of them loved all of them, but there were a large number who preferred number 3.