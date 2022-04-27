Perfect! This is what Margot Robbie looks like as a Barbie doll

the iconic doll Barbie will finally have his film in live action, starring the Australian actress margot robbieand led by Greta Gerwig.

A few hours ago Warner Bros Pictures released on his Twitter account the first image of the Mattel doll with the #BARBIE.

Margot sports a huge smile on her face, with her blonde hair, Barbie poses on top of her pink convertible car.

The premiere of the film will be on July 21, 2023, as announced by Warner.

About the cast of Barbie

The actress America Ferrera will perform alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the film that the Warner Bros. studio is preparing about the well-known “Barbie” doll.

The American interpreter of Honduran origin is well known in Hollywood for series such as “Ugly Betty” (Golden Globe and Emmy for best comedy actress) and “Superstore”, as well as films such as “Real Women Have Curves” (2002), with which he rose to fame.

The role of Ferrera, who this year will also make her debut as a film director with “I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter”, is unknown.

For its part, the “Barbie” project will be directed by Greta Gerwig, nominated three times for an Oscar for “Lady Bird” (2017) and “Little Women” (2019).

Gerwig has written the script for the film with her partner, fellow filmmaker Noah Baumbach, although plot details are unknown.

About the protagonists, Robbie will be Barbie and Gosling will play Ken.

The idea of ​​​​shooting a film about Barbie has been in development in Hollywood for years and, first of all, was linked to the Sony studio, which in 2014 reached an agreement with Mattel, the manufacturer of the Barbie doll, for the shooting.

Amy Schumer Y Anne Hathaway they were about to take on the leading role, which was to be that of a woman who lived in Barbieland and was expelled from that world for not being perfect enough.

The studio later pushed the film’s release back from August 2018 to May 2020 and it eventually went to Warner Bros., which hopes to finish filming this year and release it in 2023.