Pastel make-up, the color trends for SS 2022

C.‘is a desire for color in the air, for lightness and cheerful and fun nuances: for the spring-summer 2022 make-up is all about pastel colors. Periwinkle, pink, apricot, light blue, light yellow pop up in TV series make-up looks, on red carpets and even at festivals Californians.

The result? Teen-inspired looks, Millennials, but above all, very romantic and light.

Pastel make up for spring summer 2022

At the turn of the 1990s and early 2000s, eye shadows in all possible and imaginable pastel shades raged on the eyelids of the then teenagers. The most popular? The celestial, without any doubt. Applied with that lightness that only a young age has with it.

And today, here we are again. They think about giving “new life” to this nuance Jo Bakermake up artist loved by many celebs (Lucy Boyton and Jessie Buckley among her favorites) and Doniella Davy, the Californian make-up artist of Euphoria that conquered Gen Z.

Their distinctive features? Glitter and rhinestones that amplify the light, sinuous eyeliner lines, patterns to clouds, rainbows, stars. But still, brushstrokes of color and bizarre and original combinations, from mint to light blue to the colors of dawnwithout fear of making mistakes.

Blue, the most loved color of spring 2022

From the nineties to today, blue remains at the top of the trends. From a risky nuance at the time, today it is sugary, romantic, dreamy.



Erika Ökvist, another make-up artist from another successful series, Bridgerton, also proposes it in effect “contrast make up ”: light blue is often combined with contrasting shades such as brick and brownso as to gain in intensity and brilliance.

On the other hand also the historic make-up artist Pat McGrath in his new collection inspired by the Shonda Rhimes TV series has combined this nuance with plum and a deep pink.

How to choose it? For light eyes, a better darker blue. For brown irises you can opt for lighter shadesas long as they are in accord with your undertone.

The yellow Lady Gaga

Not just heavenly. On the red carpet of the Critics Choice Awards 2022, Lady Gaga wore one of the most difficult shades for make-up, yellow.

Definitely original, to be dosed with particular attention, it is an ideal shade when you want to lighten and give light to a darker make-up, making it perfect with browns and blacks.

Alternatively, if you want to be daring but not too much, you can also just draw a light point in the inner corner of the eye.

Apple green and wisteria, from Coachella

The desire for color is also depopulating at Coachella 2022the festival indie-rock which was held in the Californian desert and which has always been the forge of a romantic boho-chic style.

In fact, this is where the stars give free rein to their imagination and, this year, to their desire for color.

To be noted, Hailey Bieber’s light blue nuanced on the lower rhyme, Kendall Jenner’s apple green, Kaia Gerber’s wisteria.

Because the desire for lightness is so great.

