Operation Jenner: Arrested the two alleged leaders of the plot that sold false vaccination certificates to celebrities | Spain

Image provided by the National Police of one of those arrested this Wednesday for covid passport fraud. NATIONAL POLICE (Europa Press)

The National Police has arrested this Wednesday a nurse and a nursing assistant from the La Paz Hospital, in Madrid, as alleged leaders of the plot that sold thousands of false vaccination certificates against covid, police sources have confirmed to EL PAÍS. The investigations have revealed that it was both of them who, using the passwords of other health center workers unrelated to the plot, allegedly entered the computer system and fraudulently registered nearly 2,200 people in the official register of vaccinated people, including there are celebrities, businessmen and athletes, so that they could obtain the so-called covid passport (a document that can be carried on the mobile in the form of a QR code with which to prove that they have the complete vaccination schedule and, therefore, a certain immunity) despite not meet the requirements.

This Wednesday there have also been two other arrests for the same case. This is a 35-year-old man, with numerous police records, who acted as an intermediary and allegedly put the plot in contact with people interested in being fraudulently registered in the vaccinated registry. The other person involved is the girlfriend of the nursing assistant, who was supposedly in charge of collecting the money through instant payment computer applications. The investigation has revealed the collection of nearly 200,000 euros.

In the four phases of the operation, 15 people have been arrested, who are accused of crimes against public health, computer interference, false official documents and criminal organization. The 2,200 presumed clients identified are also being investigated, in their case for the crimes of document fraud and against public health. In this situation are the actress Verónica Echegui, the singer Omar Montes (who, after his name came to light, denied having used the services of the plot), the drug trafficker Ana María Cameno, known as The Queen of Cokeor an old alunicero nicknamed Moli.

The investigation began at the beginning of this year, when the existence of a group in France was detected that in Telegram chats (an instant messaging application) frequented by disease deniers offered fraudulent QR codes for covid passports. The investigations of the National Police on the Spanish branch of that group led to the arrest of two people, a woman in Sitges (Barcelona), who was in charge of collecting payments from clients, and a man in Madrid. But it also allowed the agents to detect the existence of a second group, much more organized, based in Spain and without links to the previous one, according to sources close to the investigation. Thus began the second phase of Operation Jenner, which allowed weeks later to dismantle this second network, with the arrest of six people, all of them in Madrid. Already then, 1,600 suspected clients were identified.

According to the investigation, the organization had created two types of patronage networks. Those in the first network were charged around 200 euros in exchange for a false PCR test certificate with a negative result. Those of the second, with greater purchasing power, were offered to include their names in the vaccination registry so that they would be recorded for all purposes as having received the doses of the vaccine. That allowed them to obtain the covid passport. For this, they were charged 1,000 euros.

Police sources point out that the profile of the plot’s clients was very varied and ranged from people with police records to others dedicated to the world of entertainment, going through “well-known” businessmen or renowned lawyers. Denialist chats, word of mouth and intermediaries were the main ways to attract new customers. “There are professional athletes, including soccer players, although for now none of the first row,” these sources clarify. The Police have taken a statement from all of them as being investigated as alleged perpetrators of a crime of document falsification and another against public health.

The sale of false vaccination certificates began to attract the attention of the European authorities before last summer, when the EU agreed, with a view to the summer campaign, to launch the so-called covid passports. In August, already in the middle of the holiday campaign, the observatory of the Israeli company estimated that there were some 2,500 active Telegram groups throughout Europe in which false certificates were offered, with an average of some 100,000 followers per group and with some exceeding 450,000 individuals. In Spain, the National Cybersecurity Institute (Incibe) warned in September that they were detecting scams related to the sale of false documents.