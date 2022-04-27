Not only Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, these are the most “toxic” and controversial relationships in Hollywood

ANDhe lawsuit between Johny Depp and Amber Heard, started last April 11 and has sparked controversy over the statements of both celebrities of having suffered violence in their relationship. Her ‘toxic’ relationship has been reminiscent of what some Hollywood couples have also experienced. The lack of love, jealousy, infidelities that end breakups and divorces are some of the great issues that are experienced outside the big screen.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

One of the great relationships in Hollywood was the one that both actors lived like a ‘fairy tale’ for five years, same that was characterized by the great reception it had from its fans and with which they identified, but the arrival of Angelina Jolie put an end to that relationship, so much so that Jennifer herself had to give an explanation of what happened to stop that label of ‘abandoned woman’ generated after their breakup.

Madonna and Sean Penn

Sean Pen and Madonna were married in 1985 and divorced four years later. his violent behavior did not stop him at any time. On his wedding day he pointed a gun at paparazzi in helicopters trying to take a picture. Madonna filed some charges against him where she indicated that he tied her to a chair and beat her for eight hours in 1987.

Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown

Houston and Brown starred in one of the most toxic relationships due to alcohol and drugs. The couple met in 1989 at a wedding and got married in 1992, from that moment everything was downhill, an unwanted abortion, alcohol, prison, drugs, etc., until divorcing in 2007. But it was in 2012 that Whitney drowned due to an overdose, three years later their only daughter from the couple spent six months in a coma after being unconscious and submerged in the water of her bathtub.

Rihanna and Chris Brown

They began their romance in 2004, but Grammy night 2009 changed everything. Brown hit the singer after a strong argument inside her car, The images went around the world and He was sentenced to five years probation for assault and battery and a restraining order, which in 2013 Rihanna requested that it be modified so that she could be seen.

Sandra Bullock and Jesse James

The actors met in December 2003 and in 2005 they got married. Days after she won the Oscar for best actress in 2010 for her role in ‘The blind side’ and the arrival of her first child, a model assured that she had been in a relationship with James for a year, to which he replied that infidelity was part of life.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

What begins badly ends badly. They met during the filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith. They lasted 12 years together and six children in common, They married in 2014 but two years later she filed for divorce, citing it was for the good of their children, which she later added to Pitt’s problems with alcohol.