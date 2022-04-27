Nicole Kidman’s ‘Being the Ricardos’ transformation included wigs, prosthetics and lowering her voice

For actors, undergoing a transformation to make a movie role come to life is normal, but some makeovers are more surprising than others. Nicole Kidman’s recent role in being the richards she has earned praise for being able to take on the challenging part of Lucille Ball.

Ball’s legacy is certainly larger than life, and many worried that Kidman was not up to the task. When all was said and done, he mixed his superior acting skills with wigs and prosthetics to make a compelling portrayal of the beloved and complicated great comedy.

Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball in ‘Being the Ricardos’ | YouTube/Amazon Prime Video

‘Ser los Ricardos’ takes a behind-the-scenes look at ‘I Love Lucy’

Ball and Desi Arnaz wowed audiences when they brought their real-life romance to the screen as fictional characters Lucy and Ricky Ricardo. The nonstop jokes i love lucy it gave viewers at home a positive, almost giddy impression of the couple’s love, but the real-life story was not so rosy.

being the richards leans towards the darker side of history. With Kidman playing the role of Ball and Javier Bardem playing Arnaz, viewers of the 2021 film got to see a much more mature and sexual version of their relationship that undercut the cheesy, sanitized one they might remember from the sitcom. Although the couple’s daughter has come forward to point out some inaccuracies in the film depicting the lives of her famous parents, many feel the film captured something important that had often been overlooked about the couple.

Nicole Kidman’s performance in ‘Being the Ricardos’ earns praise

the reviews of being the richards they were mixed. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film earns a critics score of 67%, giving it a “Fresh” rating, but just barely. One consistent area of ​​praise, however, has been Kidman’s portrayal of Ball. A look at the reviews shows Amber Wilkinson noting how Kidman “captures the comedic star’s frank energy.” Jeffrey M. Anderson writes that “Kidman handles some dazzling Ball-esque comedic parts.”

Indeed, Kidman’s ability to transform into her iconic character seems to have impressed across the board, and it came with the help of some clever costume work.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Kidman explained: “I studied every facial expression and every movement he made. I was obsessed with getting it absolutely right. Following his movements and time showed how great he was.” A dialect coach helped her get the right voice, but it wasn’t enough to master her pronunciation. “Lucille was a heavy smoker, so she had a much deeper voice than mine. I was able to work with my coach, who helped me keep my voice down,” Kidman explained.

Additionally, “minimal” makeup, wigs, and prosthetics were used to give Kidman an even more transformed appearance.

Nicole Kidman has transformed her look for roles many times

Kidman has been acting steadily since the 1980s, and his filmography includes a wide range of roles. From a playful role like playing Samantha in the big screen adaptation of Haunted to sexy and intriguing displays like the one she took to Eyes wide Shut to dramatic parts like that in big liesKidman has shown impressive range.

As Insider reports, that rank has taken her through multiple physical transformations. She garnered praise for her impressive ability to take on the appearance of Virginia Woolf in The hours, another real-life role that was assisted with prosthetics and costumes. In Top of the lake, wore makeup and hair that aged her considerably to play the role of Julia Edwards. In Destroyershe lost the shine that so often accompanies her in real life to play a rough and tumble undercover officer.

