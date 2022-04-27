Nicolas Cage talks about his possible cameo in Doctor Strange 2

The rumor about the participation of Nicolas Cage as Ghost Rider in Doctor Strange 2 has been circulating on the Internet for months

It is rumored that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessthe next sequel to Marvel Studios, will feature the participation of almost all the former Marvel actors. However, it seems that one of the fan favorites, Nicolas Cagewill not be among them. The eccentric performer is famous for having played Johnny Blazea stunt pilot who makes a deal with the devil and transforms into the demonic Ghost Riderthroughout two films in the time before the UCM that were not highly praised by critics and audiences at the time.

At one point, the idea that the Ghost Rider de Cage appearing in a Marvel Studios movie seemed impossible, but recent behind-the-scenes developments have thrown the door wide open on what Marvel fans could expect to see in a live-action project. And considering all that the Multiverse entails, what better time could there be for a Nicolas Cage cameo in Doc Strange 2?

During a recent interview with GQ magazine, Cage was asked if there were any plans to reprise the role in Marvel’s Doctor Strange sequel. Although he expressed his desire to come back for another round with benedict cumberbatchthe actor confirmed that he will not be in the film:

Oh, I don’t think so. I don’t think they’ll cast me. I mean, I would. It would be funny. I would love to work with Cumberbatch, but I don’t think it will happen.”

Cage also responded to recent criticism that directors like Martin Scorsese or his uncle Francis Ford Coppola have done regarding Marvel Studios movies and the superhero genre. The actor doesn’t think there is any conflict between blockbusters and feature films with a smaller budget and more intimate stories.