New trailer for ‘The Miracle of Father Stu’: Mark Wahlberg becomes a priest

Not everything is action movies, Mark Wahlberg he also knows what to do in the drama based on true events. In ‘The Miracle of Father Stu‘, Wahlberg will put himself in the shoes of Stuart Long, a boxer who gave a thousand and one stumbles through life until he reached his redemption to become a priest, serving as an inspiration to hundreds of people. An honest story that aims to show that it is never too late to find the right path and that it is always possible to make an unexpected and radical change to improve as a person.

Mark Wahlberg will not be the only familiar face that we will see in the film, because as you may have seen Mel Gibson will also join the cast that makes up the story of Father Stu. Jacki Weaver and Teresa Ruiz will close the leading group of the Sony Pictures work that will premiere next May 13. In other words, its launch is imminent and the trailer that we have left you at the top serves to warm up the engines.

The critical results are not being too good

For now, specialized critics have not been very convinced by Wahlberg’s feature film, which some classify as a loose, routine, vague and crude production (according to what can be read in the file of the film in filmaffinity).

“Unstructured faith doesn’t get you very far, and the sincerity of this punishment-to-salvation movie doesn’t keep it from getting stuck in purgatory along the way,” he says. David Ehrlich from IndieWire. Although there are others who also have positive opinions regarding the feature film directed by Rosalind Ross: “Ultimately, the result is entertaining enough, with some daring narrative elements, competent images and recognizable faces,” says Carlos Aguilar for The Wrap.