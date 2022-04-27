new mechanism of cell death – Teach me about Science

“Erebosis” comes from the Greek word “erebus” which refers to “complete darkness”, the word was used to name a new mechanism of cell death recently found and published in the journal PLOS BIOLOGY.

Like many other findings in science that have been found by chance when investigating other questions, the identification of this mechanism was also determined as well. Initially, the authors of the report were investigating the angiotensin-converting enzyme (Ance) in the fruit fly (Drosophila melanogaster), which is a widely accepted animal model for various studies. “We discovered by chance that Ance immunostaining demonstrates irregular labeling of intestinal enterocytes by looking at their expression patterns in various organs,” they write in the study.

In this way, once they noticed the “irregular labeling” that referred to an increased expression of Ance in the cells of the intestine (enterocytes), specifically in the regions of intestinal “turnover”, they began to find out and do analyzes to determine what was happening in these cells until observing that, in fact, they were dying.

The characterization of these peculiar cells led the researchers to name the process “erebosis” since they found the cells unusually “flat”, with a larger nucleus and the stains to reveal the genetic material were very weak or null, which indicating loss or change of abnormal structure in DNA. In addition, a greatly decreased number of actin filaments was found, indicating an alteration in a structure of the cell called the cytoskeleton, as well as loss of binding components and a reduced number of mitochondria.

Everything indicated that the cells found were losing organelles, which made them suggest that they were in the presence of cell death that had not been previously determined and that, in addition, they had a characteristic unusually active metabolism to present this type of process. To rule out some of the known mechanisms of cell death (apoptosis, necrosis and autophagic cell death) they made evaluations, specifically to rule out apoptosis in the first instance, since it was recognized that enterocytes carry out this process of cell death.

In none of the cases did they find a sign of any of these types of cell death, which confirmed that they were witnessing a new mechanism; even in cases in which apoptosis was inhibited, “erebotic” intestinal cells were still present. Further analysis and evaluation led them to suggest that “erebosis” may be the true mechanism behind intestinal cell turnover.

In the intestine, as happens, for example, with skin cells, the enterocytes undergo a constant turnover, estimating a life of between 3-5 days; this mechanism is very important for their normal physiology and, to regulate this fact, enterocytes are renewed at the necessary speed from stem cells in the intestine. It has previously been described that the cell death that these cells go through during turnover is due to apoptosis, however, the new report described here conclusively demonstrates that this fact could be refuted and be described by a new type of cell death characterized by be much more gradual.

The authors also describe that this new mechanism could indicate that, after cell death, enterocytes maintain a structural function, indicating that erebosis may be “advantageous to maintain a state of continuous flow, since apoptosis and apical extrusion can lead to potentially to disruption of tissue integrity. Apoptosis can also potentially induce a mild level of immune reaction, although it may not be as detrimental as necrosis. We hypothesize that erebosis is a process toward cell death, allowing continued flow of intestinal tissue without disrupting tissue integrity or eliciting immune responses.”

Finally, it is expected that this study will be an important precedent to verify if this process is carried out in the enterocytes of the human intestine.

The full article is found at: PLOS BIOLOGY