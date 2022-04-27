New information about Mustafa Ali’s return to WWE programming is revealed

During the last episode of Monday Night Raw we witnessed Mustafa Ali’s return to WWE programming after six months of absence, where the fighter has been away from the company’s plans. The reason is found in the discussion that Ali had with Vince McMahon at the end of last year, a creative disagreement that led him to request his departure from WWE, although without success.

Fightful has revealed new information about Ali’s return, noting that, last week WWE creatives were already considering ideas to bring the fighter back to television programming. In this regard, the planned plan for Sunday afternoon called for Ali to lose his match against The Miz, a result that was ultimately changed, although virtually everything went as planned.

According to internal company sources, the fighter was scheduled to be present on Raw on Monday, where he was to meet with Johnny Ace. At that time, he still hadn’t been briefed on the creative plans for that night. Nevertheless, it seems that the fighter felt quite comfortable talking about his absence and the reasons for it. The outlet adds that several members of the WWE roster and staff were excited to see Mustafa Ali back at work.

Fightful has been able to confirm that the fighter’s contract ends in mid-2024. WWE has the contractual ability to freeze his contract, but has not done so thus far. In this sense, there is the possibility that they can expand it due to these last few months of inactivity of the fighter. However, so far the company has shown no indication that he will do so.



Ali made her WWE debut during the tournament. Cruiserweight Classic from 2016, falling eliminated in the first round against Lince Dorado. After that, he was sent to 205 live as part of the roster of the new program focused on cruiserweights. After several failed attempts to win the WWE Cruise Championship, Ali was finally sent, at the end of 2018, to the main roster, specifically to SmackDown.

In all these years, Ali has not managed to lift a single championship. The fighter has experienced quite a few changes of gimmickbut none have worked as the company expected. The last change suggested by Vince McMahon caused a heated discussion between the fighter and the president of the company, which ended with the first being off the schedule and asking for his release from the company. Now, with his return, it remains to be seen what awaits him in his new journey through WWE.

