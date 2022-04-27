New Guardians of the Galaxy Game Doesn’t Have Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, But One Fan Has a Solution

Using deepfake technology, he has put the face of the actor from the movies on the new Eidos Montreal title.

The new Guardians of the Galaxy game developed by Eidos Montréal It has been one of the most pleasant surprises of E3 2021, an event in which we have all missed more announcements. The Square Enix conference served us to see the first trailer and an extensive gameplay of what this adventure will bring, starring the charismatic Marvel heroes. But, as always happens, many fans have taken a snag; one we already read when the Avengers game came out.

Logically, as it is based on comic book characters, and due to image rights, the game cannot take the faces of the actors from the film saga starring, among others, the charismatic Chris Pratt as Star-Lord. For this reason, fans have taken a little justice into their own hands, and have taken advantage of technology deep fake to put it into the game. You can see the result below.

Do you like how it looks? Of course, the result will be more familiar to you if you have more located the world of Guardians of the Galaxy by the movies. The video that we leave you, by the way, is the work of the author Stryder-HDwho deserves the credits for his work and for having rushed to transfer it to the new adventure, in which there are also Drax, Rocket, Gamora, Groot and company.

We will have to wait, yes, to enjoy Guardians of the Galaxy, which will be available next October 26 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch thanks to the cloud It will be a single player game, in which we will be able to give orders to our companions through a command menu and, although we will be able to make some decisions, there will only be one end. Do not miss this report where we review the 14 nods that the trailer has to his comics and movies.

More about: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel, Square Enix and Eidos Montreal.