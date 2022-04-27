Netflix’s 100 exclusive international movies for 2022 in Mexico

Netflix presented all the international productions to prepare for summer and the rest of 2022counting for the moment with more than 100 films, with directors such as Guillermo del Toro, Rian Johnson or the Russo brothers.

During the summer before entering college, Auden meets the mysterious Eli, a boy with whom he has something in common: long sleepless nights. As the seaside town of Colby sleeps, the two embark on a late-night adventure to help Auden experience the fun and carefree side of teenage life he never thought he’d enjoy so much.

Premiere: May 6





Ousmane Diakité (Omar Sy) and François Monge (Laurent Lafitte) are two policemen with very different styles, experiences and careers. The unexpected duo reunite for a new investigation that takes them on a journey through France. What seemed like a simple drug deal transforms into a full-scale criminal case shrouded in danger and comedy.

Premiere: May 6





Siddharth, an antiquities dealer, explores old abandoned forts in a remote Rajasthan village. The region has recently been rocked by a series of violent killings. As local policeman Surekha Singh investigates these murders, he crosses paths with Siddharth and soon realizes that the handsome and tough antique dealer is not who he seems, and that his intentions may be far more devious.

Premiere: May 6





“Operation Mincemeat” is the remarkable story of two intelligence officers who turned the tide of World War II, saving tens of thousands of lives and ending Hitler’s oppressive power in Europe through the use of agents’ less than expected skills. secrets: a dead man.

Premiere: May 11





After being a cheerleader, falling from the pyramid and being in a coma for 20 years, the protagonist wakes up as a 37-year-old woman, ready to return to high school, regain her status and be named prom queen.

Premiere: May 13





To land a major client, a Los Angeles wine company executive travels to an Australian sheep station, where she ends up working as a ranch hand helping a ranch hand and connecting with the rough-and-tumble local.

Premiere: May 19





The crime of the photographer José Luis Cabezas, in the summer of 1997, shocks Argentina and ends up revealing a mafia network in which the political and economic powers do not seem to be unrelated. The consequences will be almost as dramatic as the crime itself, both for its instigator and for the entire country.

Premiere: May 19





When sixteen nuclear missiles are launched against the US and a violent coordinated attack simultaneously threatens their remote missile interceptor station, an Army lieutenant must use her years of tactical training and military experience to save humanity as we know it.

Premiere: June 3





After discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past overseas, a hapless basketball scout (Adam Sandler) takes it upon himself to bring the phenomenon to the United States without his team’s approval. Against all odds, they have one final chance to prove they have what it takes to succeed in the NBA.

Premiere: June 8





Medio Tiempo offers a behind-the-scenes look at the grit and determination that make Jennifer Lopez the icon she is. The documentary focuses on Lopez as she embraces the second half of her career and continues to inspire her perseverance, brilliance, creativity and cultural contributions, within the context of her groundbreaking Super Bowl performance.

Premiere: June 14





Luciana is immersed in a circle of mysterious deaths of her relatives, which becomes smaller and smaller around her. An enigmatic writer, her former boss, hovers over the scene with a veil of horror and an air of guilt. The obsessive struggle to save the life of her only living relative, her younger sister Valentina. A crossroads between reason and death. A race against time to bring the truth about her to light, and one last blood pact to end revenge.

Premiere: June 15





In the near future, two inmates struggle with their pasts at a facility run by a brilliant visionary who experiments with emotion-altering drugs.

Premiere: June 17





In a time when terrifying beasts roamed the seas, monster hunters were considered heroes…and no one was more esteemed than the great Jacob Holland. But now he must shoulder an unexpected ally: Maisie, a little stowaway who has boarded his ship. Together they will live an epic journey through unknown waters and make history. From Oscar winner Chris Williams (“Moana: Wild Adventures”; “Big Hero 6”; “Bolt: Dog Out of the Box”) comes sea ​​monster to take us to the ends of the world, the place where true adventures begin.

Premiere: July 8





Anne Elliot—a rebellious woman with modern sensibilities—lives with her upstart family on the brink of bankruptcy. When Frederick Wentworth—the handsome man she let slip—reappears in her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart and giving love a second chance. An adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel.

Premiere: July 15





When the CIA’s most skilled mercenary, whose true identity no one knows, accidentally uncovers the agency’s dark secrets, a psychopathic former colleague places a bounty on his head, sparking a global manhunt by international assassins.

Premiere: July 22





In the Nickelodeon movie The Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles face their greatest challenge yet when a mysterious stranger arrives from the future with a dire warning. Leo is forced to rise up and lead his brothers Raph, Donnie and Mikey in a fight to save the world from a terrifying alien species…the Krang!

Premiere: August 5

Jamie Foxx stars as a hard-working father who just wants to give his resourceful daughter a good life, but his mundane job cleaning pools in the San Fernando Valley is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of an international union of vampire hunters.

Premiere: August 12





Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro reimagines Carlo Collodi’s classic tale of the wooden puppet that magically comes to life to heal the heart of a sad carpenter. Directed by Del Toro and Mark Gustafson, this fabulous stop-motion animated musical follows the mischievous adventures of Pinocchio as he tries to find his place in the world.Full list of Netflix movies for 2022





In the continuation of Knives Outby Rian Johnson, detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects.

All Netflix exclusive movies for 2022

ACTION + ADVENTURE + SCI-FI

the adam project

Athena

Sump

Day shift

Enola Holmes 2

The Gray Man

Interceptor

The Mother

The Mothership

spider’s head

They Cloned Tyrone

the siege of silverton

Thar

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations

the man from toronto

Effervescent Seoul

JUNG_E

Troll

COMEDY

Bigbug

The bubble

Between knives and secrets 2

Time for me

metal lords

the year of my graduation

incompatible 2

Madea’s Homecoming

You People

Vizinhos

Buba: Once Upon A Crime

DRAMA

A jazz player in the key of blues

two against the ice

All Quiet on the Western Front

Blonde

The Good Nurse

Claw

the girl who had it all

The weapon of deception

The Pale Blue Eye

Rustin

Spaceman

The Swimmers

White Noise

The Wonder

Civil

The Photographer and the Postman: The Crime of Cabezas

The God’s anger

Pipe

Togo

The Weapon of Deception

Beauty

shirley

by jojo

THRILLER + HORROR

black crab

immodest

choose or die

end of the road

The Heritage

Monkey Man

Mr Harrigan’s Phone

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

weekend in croatia

fruits of the wind

Khufiya

FAMILY FILMS

13: The Musical

Boo!

Eve and Beba

Matilda

Ruby’s Rescue

The school of good and evil

The country of dreams

at my height 2

We Have A Ghost

Jennifer Lopez: Part Time

What fault is karma?

play at home

ANIMATED + ANIME

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Childhood

Bubbles (Anime)

Drifting Home (Anime)

Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro

daddy’s dragon

sea ​​monster

The Seven Deadly Sins: The Grudge of Edinburgh (Part 1) (Anime)

Wendell & Wild

The Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

ROMANCE