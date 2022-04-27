Netflix’s 100 exclusive international movies for 2022 in Mexico
Netflix presented all the international productions to prepare for summer and the rest of 2022counting for the moment with more than 100 films, with directors such as Guillermo del Toro, Rian Johnson or the Russo brothers.
let yourself go
During the summer before entering college, Auden meets the mysterious Eli, a boy with whom he has something in common: long sleepless nights. As the seaside town of Colby sleeps, the two embark on a late-night adventure to help Auden experience the fun and carefree side of teenage life he never thought he’d enjoy so much.
Premiere: May 6
incompatible 2
Ousmane Diakité (Omar Sy) and François Monge (Laurent Lafitte) are two policemen with very different styles, experiences and careers. The unexpected duo reunite for a new investigation that takes them on a journey through France. What seemed like a simple drug deal transforms into a full-scale criminal case shrouded in danger and comedy.
Premiere: May 6
Thar
Siddharth, an antiquities dealer, explores old abandoned forts in a remote Rajasthan village. The region has recently been rocked by a series of violent killings. As local policeman Surekha Singh investigates these murders, he crosses paths with Siddharth and soon realizes that the handsome and tough antique dealer is not who he seems, and that his intentions may be far more devious.
Premiere: May 6
The weapon of deception
“Operation Mincemeat” is the remarkable story of two intelligence officers who turned the tide of World War II, saving tens of thousands of lives and ending Hitler’s oppressive power in Europe through the use of agents’ less than expected skills. secrets: a dead man.
Premiere: May 11
the year of my graduation
After being a cheerleader, falling from the pyramid and being in a coma for 20 years, the protagonist wakes up as a 37-year-old woman, ready to return to high school, regain her status and be named prom queen.
Premiere: May 13
A perfect pairing
To land a major client, a Los Angeles wine company executive travels to an Australian sheep station, where she ends up working as a ranch hand helping a ranch hand and connecting with the rough-and-tumble local.
Premiere: May 19
The photographer and the postman: the crime of heads
The crime of the photographer José Luis Cabezas, in the summer of 1997, shocks Argentina and ends up revealing a mafia network in which the political and economic powers do not seem to be unrelated. The consequences will be almost as dramatic as the crime itself, both for its instigator and for the entire country.
Premiere: May 19
Interceptor
When sixteen nuclear missiles are launched against the US and a violent coordinated attack simultaneously threatens their remote missile interceptor station, an Army lieutenant must use her years of tactical training and military experience to save humanity as we know it.
Premiere: June 3
Claw
After discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past overseas, a hapless basketball scout (Adam Sandler) takes it upon himself to bring the phenomenon to the United States without his team’s approval. Against all odds, they have one final chance to prove they have what it takes to succeed in the NBA.
Premiere: June 8
Jennifer Lopez: Part Time
Medio Tiempo offers a behind-the-scenes look at the grit and determination that make Jennifer Lopez the icon she is. The documentary focuses on Lopez as she embraces the second half of her career and continues to inspire her perseverance, brilliance, creativity and cultural contributions, within the context of her groundbreaking Super Bowl performance.
Premiere: June 14
The God’s anger
Luciana is immersed in a circle of mysterious deaths of her relatives, which becomes smaller and smaller around her. An enigmatic writer, her former boss, hovers over the scene with a veil of horror and an air of guilt. The obsessive struggle to save the life of her only living relative, her younger sister Valentina. A crossroads between reason and death. A race against time to bring the truth about her to light, and one last blood pact to end revenge.
Premiere: June 15
spider’s head
In the near future, two inmates struggle with their pasts at a facility run by a brilliant visionary who experiments with emotion-altering drugs.
Premiere: June 17
sea monster
In a time when terrifying beasts roamed the seas, monster hunters were considered heroes…and no one was more esteemed than the great Jacob Holland. But now he must shoulder an unexpected ally: Maisie, a little stowaway who has boarded his ship. Together they will live an epic journey through unknown waters and make history. From Oscar winner Chris Williams (“Moana: Wild Adventures”; “Big Hero 6”; “Bolt: Dog Out of the Box”) comes sea monster to take us to the ends of the world, the place where true adventures begin.
Premiere: July 8
Persuasion
Anne Elliot—a rebellious woman with modern sensibilities—lives with her upstart family on the brink of bankruptcy. When Frederick Wentworth—the handsome man she let slip—reappears in her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart and giving love a second chance. An adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel.
Premiere: July 15
the gray man
When the CIA’s most skilled mercenary, whose true identity no one knows, accidentally uncovers the agency’s dark secrets, a psychopathic former colleague places a bounty on his head, sparking a global manhunt by international assassins.
Premiere: July 22
The Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
In the Nickelodeon movie The Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles face their greatest challenge yet when a mysterious stranger arrives from the future with a dire warning. Leo is forced to rise up and lead his brothers Raph, Donnie and Mikey in a fight to save the world from a terrifying alien species…the Krang!
Premiere: August 5
Day shift
Jamie Foxx stars as a hard-working father who just wants to give his resourceful daughter a good life, but his mundane job cleaning pools in the San Fernando Valley is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of an international union of vampire hunters.
Premiere: August 12
Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro
Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro reimagines Carlo Collodi’s classic tale of the wooden puppet that magically comes to life to heal the heart of a sad carpenter. Directed by Del Toro and Mark Gustafson, this fabulous stop-motion animated musical follows the mischievous adventures of Pinocchio as he tries to find his place in the world.Full list of Netflix movies for 2022
Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney + or Star +, which one is worth it?
Between knives and secrets 2
In the continuation of Knives Outby Rian Johnson, detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects.
All Netflix exclusive movies for 2022
ACTION + ADVENTURE + SCI-FI
- the adam project
- Athena
- Sump
- Day shift
- Enola Holmes 2
- The Gray Man
- Interceptor
- The Mother
- The Mothership
- spider’s head
- They Cloned Tyrone
- the siege of silverton
- Thar
- Yaksha: Ruthless Operations
- the man from toronto
- Effervescent Seoul
- JUNG_E
- Troll
COMEDY
- Bigbug
- The bubble
- Between knives and secrets 2
- Time for me
- metal lords
- the year of my graduation
- incompatible 2
- Madea’s Homecoming
- You People
- Vizinhos
- Buba: Once Upon A Crime
DRAMA
- A jazz player in the key of blues
- two against the ice
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Blonde
- The Good Nurse
- Claw
- the girl who had it all
- The weapon of deception
- The Pale Blue Eye
- Rustin
- Spaceman
- The Swimmers
- White Noise
- The Wonder
- Civil
- The Photographer and the Postman: The Crime of Cabezas
- The God’s anger
- Pipe
- Togo
- The Weapon of Deception
- Beauty
- shirley
- by jojo
THRILLER + HORROR
- black crab
- immodest
- choose or die
- end of the road
- The Heritage
- Monkey Man
- Mr Harrigan’s Phone
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
- weekend in croatia
- fruits of the wind
- Khufiya
FAMILY FILMS
- 13: The Musical
- Boo!
- Eve and Beba
- Matilda
- Ruby’s Rescue
- The school of good and evil
- The country of dreams
- at my height 2
- We Have A Ghost
- Jennifer Lopez: Part Time
- What fault is karma?
- play at home
ANIMATED + ANIME
- Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Childhood
- Bubbles (Anime)
- Drifting Home (Anime)
- Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro
- daddy’s dragon
- sea monster
- The Seven Deadly Sins: The Grudge of Edinburgh (Part 1) (Anime)
- Wendell & Wild
- The Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
ROMANCE
- let yourself go
- Falling for Christmas
- Lady Chatterley’s Lover
- Romance in Verona
- Noel’s diary
- Hello, goodbye and everything that happened
- love and gelato
- Dangerous relationships
- A girl of the 20th century
- A perfect pairing
- Persuasion
- wounded hearts
- royal treatment
- through my window
- Untitled Holiday Rom-Com
- wedding season