Netflix will not allow sharing passwords and increases plans

“Those who have followed Netflix know that I am against the complexity of advertising and I am a big fan of the simplicity of subscriptions”, indicated the manager. Although he does not like the format with advertising, he indicated that he would not like users not to have access to the platform because of the costs: “But as much as I am a fan of that, I’m a bigger fan of consumer choice and allowing consumers who would like a lower price and tolerate advertising to get what they want makes a lot of sense.”.

On the other hand, according to the company, there are around 100 million people who share their accounts around the world, which means a huge loss of profitability, since there are 100 million accounts that are used without paying any type of fertilizer.

After testing its new strategy with users from Chile, Costa Rica and Peru, Netflix is ​​seriously considering extending it to the entire world. In this way, subscribers could share their passwords with people outside their homes “in a simple and secure way”, but they had to pay more to do so.

This was confirmed by Chengyi Long, director of product innovation at Netflix, who also confirmed that the company has enabled a new function in the aforementioned regions to “add additional members”. It was available in the service’s Standard and Premium plans and allowed adding up to two additional users who do not live in the household.

In this way, these additional Netflix users could have their own logins, recommendations and profiles within Netflix. Of course, with an additional cost of 7.9 soles for Peru, 2.99 dollars for Costa Rica and 2,380 Chilean pesos.

These extra charges are around 28% of the “Standard” plan, which allows you to use the platform on two devices at the same time. If it were to be applied in Argentina at April 2022 prices, the extra charge could be around $200.

How much Netflix costs with the April increase

Basic: $379

Standard: $639

Premium: $939

All these Netflix prices are those charged by the platform this April 2022, but the taxes charged by the country are not included. Therefore, the basic plan with the Value Added Tax (21%), Tax on Transactions (PAIS) 8% and the Tax by Resolution 4815/2020 of 35% is $629.14 final per month. The standard at $1,060.74 final per month and, finally, the Premium Plan at $1,558.74 final per month.