Netflix will become cheaper as a measure not to lose subscribers – Movie News

The war for streaming not only increased its intensity, Netflix is ​​going through a negative streak with millionaire losses. How to recover ground? Apparently advertising and lower subscription costs.

Netflix took streaming to the next level by offering subscribers the ability to enjoy movies, series, documentaries, and even video games from the comfort of their home. It even earned the nickname of the ‘streaming giant’, however, nothing is forever. At the beginning of April, it was reported that the company will lose up to 2.5 million subscribers in the coming months, which would leave a great economic loss. despite having popular titles like Hunch, Job offer or the eternal I am Betty the Ugly one.

Of course, it is an issue that is already being addressed by the company’s top managers, including the co-CEO of Netflix, Reed Hastings, who revealed in a conference that the next step for this streaming platform will be to lower costs and make way for ads.

Netflix plans to cut costs to make way for ads.



One way to increase the price differential is to advertise on lower-end plans and have lower prices with advertising.

“Those who have followed Netflix know that I have been against the complexity of advertising and I am a big fan of simplicity in subscription. But as much as I am a fan of that, I am a bigger fan of the choice of the consumer. Allowing consumers who would like a lower price and tolerate advertising to get what they want makes a lot of senseReed Hastings said.

Would you be willing to watch ads, but pay less on your Netflix monthly payment?



When and how will you implement these changes? These questions are still floating in the air, because Hastings did not reveal exact dates or regions in which Netflix will begin implementing this new strategy to withstand the onslaught of competition.. However, he did mention that they have contemplated doing it for the “next year or two.”

Think of us as quite open to offering even lower prices with advertising as a consumer option.

There are still some issues Hastings and company have kept under their arms as the price per package and really knowing how cheap the Netflix subscription will becomeespecially now that the consumer has the freedom to openly compare each of the streaming platforms such as HBO Max, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, Star Plus or Paramount +, to name a few.

Would you be willing to pay less on your monthly subscription in order to support some ads? Or do you prefer to continue paying the same amount and that your experience as a spectator remains intact?