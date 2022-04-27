Netflix presents “The Gray Man” starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans

The movie “The Gray Man” is run by the brothers Anthony and Joe Russo. It is based on the “The Gray Man” series of novels by Mark Greaney.

The streaming platform released the first images of the film and announces that the release date in select theaters is the Thursday July 14 in Argentina. It will be available on Netflix from Friday July 22.

“The Gray Man is CIA agent Court Gentry, also known as the Sierra Six. After his escape from prison and being recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy, Gentry, once a highly skilled death merchant from the agency, now he is persecuted around the world by his ex-partner Lloyd Hanson, who will do everything possible to eliminate him. But he has the help of the agent Dani Miranda … and he will need it, “the synopsis details.

Ryan Gosling is The Gray Man and Chris Evans is his psychopathic adversary in this Netflix/AGBO-produced thriller. The film stars Anne of Armswith Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura and Alfre Woodard.

