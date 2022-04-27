Netflix gets ‘handsome’ and acquires the new film by Alejandro González Iñárritu – El Financiero

Netflix acquired BARD, or False chronicle of a few truths, the new film by filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu.

According to a newsletter from the streaming company, the director of Loves Dogs The shooting of the film has already finished, and it is currently in post-production, a process that Iñárritu hopes will end this fall.

The film will have a global premiere in theaters at the end of 2022, and later, it will reach the catalog of the streaming platform.

The list of countries where BARDO will be released at the box office is headed by Mexico, followed by the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, Argentina, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Scandinavia, the Netherlands, Japan and Korea.

What is it about BARD?

BARD is part of the comedy genre that explores the nostalgic ‘journey’ of a renowned journalist and documentary filmmaker who returns to Mexico to rediscover his identity.

Through an internal exploration of affections, memories, relationships with his family and the history of the country, the protagonist will face a new ‘mirror’ of reality.

The film is set in Mexico City, whose locations will awaken a nostalgic spirit in viewers from the country’s capital.

Who participates in BARDO, Iñárritu’s film?

Oscar winner González Iñárritu wrote this comedy together with an ‘old acquaintance’, screenwriter Nicolás Giacobone, with whom he also wrote the screenplay for Birdman (2015) and Biutiful (2010).

Likewise, in this new film project, the actors Daniel Jiménez Cacho and Griselda Siciliani assumed the leading roles of BARDO.

To give roundness to the film, Iñárritu also added Eugenio Caballero in the art direction, who is an Oscar winner for the Pan’s Labyrinth, and Anna Terrazas in costume design (ROMA).

González Iñárritu has won two Academy Awards for Best Picture, Direction and Screenplay for Birdman in 2014, and a second Oscar in direction for The Revenant, film starring Leonardo DiCaprio.