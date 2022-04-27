Netflix announced its next releases that will arrive from May 2022

The streaming platform revealed and renewed its releases for the coming months. (Netflix)

About the arrival of May, Netflix shared the most recent update of its calendar on series, movies, documentaries and animated productions which will be released in the coming months. There are great releases like The weapon of deception Y spider’s headSo like the long-awaited Argentine documentary The photographer and the postman: the crime of Cabezas. Know here everything that will land in the service streaming:

The weapon of deception – May 11

Colin Firth, Kelly Macdonald, Matthew Macfadyen, Penelope Wilton, Johnny Flynn, and Jason Isaacs star in this war drama directed by John Madden. The argument was based on the book written by Ben Macintyre on the Operation Mincemeata British plan that was carried out during the WWII.

The photographer and the postman: the crime of Cabezas – may 19

This Argentine documentary delves into the crime of the photographer Joseph Louis Heads, which occurred in 1997, and the network of a mafia that was related to the political and economic powers at that time. This production he directs Alexander Hartmann resorts to exclusive material, including archive videos and unpublished interviews with personalities who were related to the case, to narrate the events that shocked an entire country.

Official trailer of “The photographer and the postman: the crime of Cabezas”. (Netflix)

Claw – 8 of June

The new of Adam Sandler for Netflix is a movie, produced by Lebron James, which portrays the hard path of an athlete to become an NBA star. Read the official synopsis: “After discovering an exceptional basketball player with a complicated past abroad, a scout on a losing streak decides to bring him to the US without his team’s approval. Despite the adversities, both have one last chance to show that they can succeed in the NBA.”

Jennifer Lopez: part time – June 14th

How j lo prepared for one of the most important shows of your artistic career? This documentary reviews the vast journey of the singer of Puerto Rican origin prior to her presentation at halftime of the superbowl in 2020, where he charmed the American public with the Colombian Shakira. In turn, the successful artist confesses about the current moment in which she finds herself professionally and personally.

Jennifer Lopez’s Super Bowl halftime show will be covered in a new documentary. (Netflix)

The God’s anger – June, 15

Also from Argentina this thriller starring Juan Minujin, Macarena Achaga, Diego Peretti explores the mysterious story of a family in which various members die in suspicious conditions. Based on the novel The slow death of Lucianafrom William Martinezthe plot follows a young woman who worked alongside the enigmatic writer Kloster and who will feel that there is revenge committed against her loved ones and soon against her.

spider’s head – June 17

In this fiction Chris Hemsworth gives life to a scientist specialized in testing drugs in a penitentiary, that is, he uses the last individuals in the chain of society as guinea pigs. However, the experiment ends up creating unknown abilities and extreme emotions in each of the subjects, thus causing a series of disturbances within the already violent prisons.

“Spider’s Head” stars Australian actor Chris Hemsworth. (Netflix)

the gray man – July 22

Ryan Gosling Y Chris Evans come together in this film directed by the russo brothers (behind the last two installments of avengers). “The gray man is CIA agent Court Gentry (Gosling), also known as the Sierra Six. After his escape from prison and being recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry, once a highly skilled death merchant for the agency, is now hunted around the world by his former partner Lloyd. Hanson (Evans), who will do everything possible to eliminate him. But he has the help of agent Dani Miranda… and he will need it, ”says the description on the platform.

Pipe – second half of the year

This film series based on the literary saga of Florence Etcheves will soon release its third installment with the return of louisana lopilato in her role as Manuela Pipa Pelari and more actors from the original cast who appeared in the films Loss Y the hunch. The sequel will again follow this woman who broke the rules of the Argentine police and discovered dark secrets. After completely abandoning her work as an investigator, her life begins to lack meaning and she will need to be rescued from this hole by her aunt, Alicia Pelari, who will take her to a small town where ghosts from the past will return.

The story of “The Hunch” will continue in “Pipa” with Luisana Lopilato back in the lead role. (Netflix)

Full list of upcoming Netflix releases

let yourself go – May 6th

incompatible 2 (France) – May 6

THAR (India) – May 6th

The year of my graduation may 13th

A perfect pairing – may 19

Interceptor – 3 of June

Civil – 19th of June

love and gelato (Italy) – June 22

Hello, goodbye and everything that happened – July 6th

Dangerous relationships (France) – July 8

sea ​​monster – July 8

Persuasion – July 15

wounded hearts – July 29

The Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie – August 5

13: the musical – August 12

Day shift – August 12

Time for me – 26 of August

Romance in Verona – September 1st

More releases to come from August

Vizinhos

Buba: Once Upon A Crime (Germany)

wedding season

by jojo (Germany)

Beauty

Sump (Korea)

What fault is karma? (Mexico)

I Came By (United Kingdom)

the man from toronto

effervescent seoul (Korea)

Togo (Uruguay)

KEEP READING:

anatomy of a scandal displaced to Bridgerton of Netflix’s Global Top 10: what is its success due to?

If you like me heart stopperyou can’t miss these 6 other LGBT+ teen series

what time does it premiere The mystery of Marilyn Monroe: the unreleased tapes?