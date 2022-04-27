Neither Kate Winslet nor the creator of ‘Mare of Easttown’ are closed to a second season

In the United States, on HBO, it just ended Mare of Easttown, the miniseries that brought Oscar winner Kate Winslet back to the small screen as a detective who must deal with her personal problems while investigating a murder in a small Pennsylvania town. Although Murder in Easttown was born as a limited series. The idea of ​​a second season finds support from Kate Winslet herself, who has stated that she would love to return as Mare Sheehan.

In Mare of EasttownWinslet stars as the disenchanted Mare Sheehan as she investigates the murder of a young teenage mother while also seeing her life fall apart when demons from her past resurface. A minor local celebrity thanks to a record-breaking shot during a high school basketball game 25 years earlier, Mare is also haunted by another case – now a year old – that has never been solved, the disappearance of the daughter of one of his old schoolmates. An issue that has put her to the test and that has divided the community, increasingly skeptical about her capabilities. The series also stars Guy Pearce (who starred opposite Winslet in Mildred Pierce), Julianne Nicholson (The Outsider), Jean Smart (Watchmen), Evan Peters and David Denman (office).

The police drama in the United States has convinced more and more viewers week after week, with 2 million people tuning in to watch the penultimate episode last week. The critics have also reserved a lot of praise for the miniseries and all this could lead HBO to change its plans. Born as a miniseries (it will compete in the next Emmy awards in this category), Mare of Easttown it ended with a closed ending (we won’t reveal anything, don’t worry). But executive producer Craig Zobel has already told TVLine that he wouldn’t mind continuing the story with a second season. However, it is above all Kate Winslet’s latest statements that give us hope for a second batch of episodes:

“I would love to play Mare again. I miss her so much. It’s weird, I feel like I’m grieving. She was an absolutely wonderful role… there’s something very compelling about Mare, because she’s so outrageous and charming and brilliant and real, you know? I really enjoyed playing it.”

If HBO were to change its mind, it certainly wouldn’t be the first time a series has started out as a limited series and then been renewed for a second season: let’s think about Big Little Lies either Perry Masonboth unexpectedly renewed after their excellent reception by critics and the public.