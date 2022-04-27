Natalie Portman’s fitness routine for THOR
But although it is precisely her next performance as the female version of Thor and her perfect new steel arms that have set the networks on fire, becoming the recent central topic of conversation, the truth is that the actress has always distinguished herself by her discipline and perseverance. by implementing each regimen of daily exercise and healthy eating. That’s the reason to pay twice the attention!
So if, like us, you are also dying to know what exercise routine Natalie Portman used to achieve her physical shape, then read on!
condition of 10
If something distinguishes the actress’s exercise routine, it is her love of practicing sports and guided classes with a fit focus. Her favorites include activities such as tennis, swimming, walking, yoga and pilates, which have helped her create and maintain great physical condition by working on strength and endurance.
But when it comes to innovative fitness sessions, Natalie Portman has revealed that it is the gyrotonic classes —the training with which she got the figure of a dancer for her performance in Black Swan— that have contributed significantly to strengthening and toning her muscles. A routine created by the Romanian dancer Juliu Horvath, focused on improving and increasing strength, coordination and flexibility; while she integrates multiple exercises from different disciplines such as dance, yoga, gymnastics and even swimming!
Goddess Arms
Although exhaustive workouts have always been part of Natalie Portman’s fitness routine, today, to become the new Goddess of Thunder, her workout is totally focused on gaining strength, muscle mass and agility. A regimen that she, in recent months, has religiously devised and worked with her personal trainer, Naomi Pendergast.
From daily weightlifting to nutritious protein shakes, they have been responsible for the actress currently sporting strong and well-defined arms, worthy of the daughter of Odin.
But her training routine is not easy at all because, although – as she has revealed in multiple interviews – she combines traditional movements such as push-ups, tricep dips and extensions, as well as weight lifting with both machines and simple weights and kettlebells, this It has required great perseverance, in addition to adding a special diet. A regimen that she had to stick to for four months non-stop prior to filming, supplemented by a maintenance routine that she continued to carry out while the film was being shot.
superhero reflexes
As if that were not enough, a fundamental part of Natalie Portman’s exercise routine is functional and high-intensity training, which has helped her improve her strength, agility and flexibility. A fundamental part with which the actress has managed to become pure muscle, but without losing lightness of movement.
Now that you know Natalie Portman’s training, are you ready to follow in her footsteps?