Natalie Portman talks about her physical change for Thor: Love and Thunder

Natalie Portman reveals her preparation and training routine for the film

Natalie Portman will be in charge of bringing the character of Jane Foster in a less secondary role for the next film of Thor: Love and Thunder and as she did in the comics, to be worthy to lift Mjolnir and possess the power of Thor.

All this has meant that the actress underwent a series of routines and training that she had never faced. In a recent interview for the magazine Vanity Fair They asked him about the leaked images of the filming set and what kind of training he has followed to achieve this physical change.

It was fun. I worked with a trainer, Naomi Pendergast, for, I think it was, four months before the shoot, and then obviously throughout the shoot. We did a lot of weight training and a lot of protein shakes, a lot of weight training that I had never done before. Of course, I have never pretended to be bulky. It was very physical, so there was a lot of agility work and also strength work.

When asked about her physical change, the actress acknowledged that it was important to get into the character and that she had never felt like this

It definitely helps you get into character, and it’s certainly changed the way I move. You walk differently, you feel differently. It’s so wild to feel strong for the first time in my life.

The premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled for the May 6, 2022.