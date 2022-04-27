Mustafa Ali and Asuka break their silence after returning on WWE Raw

Last night on the RAW show, Mustafa Ali and Asuka returned to WWE programming after months of absence. On the one hand, Mustafa Ali defeated The Miz and made his return after requesting the release of his contract in early 2022, and on the other, Asuka starred in a segment with Becky Lynch after having overcome several injuries that kept her away. of the quadrilaterals since the summer of 2021. Once the broadcasts were over, both were interviewed backstage and made clear their intentions to win the United States Championship and the RAW Women’s Championship.

Ali’s statements

“Can we take it with a little more enthusiasm? Mustafa Ali is back on Monday Night RAW! God, it feels so good to say it. Listen, yeah, I had a plan, go out, challenge Theory for the United States Championship, but somehow I ended up in a match with The Miz. In any case, I took the victory. Now the plan is the same. Having beaten The Miz, I have one man and one man only under my radar. His name is Theory and he has the United States Championship“.

After his match with The Miz, Ali was attacked by Ciampaand the fighter, who was asked about the matter, replied that his goal is the title, not Ciampa.

“Attacked, beaten up, surprised. Look, I know who Ciampa is. But why did he do what he did? I don’t know, and honestly i don’t care. One man, only one. Theory and the United States Championship”.

Asuka’s statements

“I came back here, yes! I stopped Becky Lynch. I will return for the RAW Women’s Championship. Because no one is ready for Asuka.”

