Mukuro Hoshimiya stars in new trailer for Date A Live — Kudasai

A press release revealed the fourth promotional video for the fourth season of the anime adaptation of the light novels written by Koushi Tachibana and illustrated by Tsunako, Give A Live. The video is starring the new character Mukuro Hoshimiyainterpreted in turn by akari kageyamaand reveals the entrance to a new story arc, known as the “Mukuro Arc”.

This fourth season, which has been broadcast since April 8 and will have a total of twelve episodes, had its premiere scheduled for the season of Autumn-2021 (October-December)but was delayed due to “various production circumstanceswhile the platform Crunchyroll handles its distribution in the West. For their part, Tachibana and Tsunako published the original light novels through the publishing label Fujimi Fantasia Bunko from the publisher fujimishobo between March 2011 and March 2020, with a total of twenty-two volumes.

It should be remembered that the video game for smartphones Date A Live: Spirit Pledge is available in the catalog QooApp in this link.

Production team

Jun Nakagawa (Date A Bullet: Dead or Bullet, High School Fleet Movie) is in charge of directing the anime at the studios GEEK TOYS .

(Date A Bullet: Dead or Bullet, High School Fleet Movie) is in charge of directing the anime at the studios . fumihiko shimo (Amagi Brilliant Park, Clannad, Golden Time, Mikakunin from Shinkoukei) is in charge of writing and supervising the scripts.

(Amagi Brilliant Park, Clannad, Golden Time, Mikakunin from Shinkoukei) is in charge of writing and supervising the scripts. Naoto Nakamura (Date A Bullet: Dead or Bullet, Egao no Daika, High School Fleet Movie) is in charge of character design and animation direction.

(Date A Bullet: Dead or Bullet, Egao no Daika, High School Fleet Movie) is in charge of character design and animation direction. Tsuyoshi Sakabe is in charge of composing the soundtrack.

Synopsis for Date A Live

Thirty years ago, a strange phenomenon called the Spacequake devastated central Eurasia, taking with it the lives of more than 150 million people. Since then, smaller spacequakes have been manifesting around the world. Shidou Itsuka, a seemingly normal high school student meets a girl at the epicenter of a spacequake.

He is informed by his sister Kotori that this girl is one of the spirits that, by making an appearance in the world, are the cause of said space earthquakes. He also learns that his sister is the captain of the Ratatoskr ship. She recruits him in order to make use of her mysterious ability to seal the powers of spirits. In order to prevent them from becoming a threat to humanity. However, there is a drawback. To seal the powers of a Spirit, Shidou must make the Spirit fall in love with him.

Source: Comic Natalie

