MrBeast and his sports challenge in Minecraft with a prize of 100 thousand dollars

Jimmy «MrBeast» Donaldson, the most popular content creator around Youtube he has done it again. A challenge in which she has distributed a great prize, this time with a sports theme in the background and carried out in Minecrafta game in which practically everything is possible.

The challenges of MrBeast in Minecraft they are a strong point of one of his channels, but in the last one he challenged the players to different minigames in Minecraftincluding one performed in a stadium of football or a battle of ice Hockey which ended up being one of the most enjoyed by the audience.

MrBeast never ceases to amaze, either by making a Squid Game that left everyone with their mouths open; doing challenges as absurd as they are incredible or simply playing video games with a big prize in between. The popular game developed by Mojang It is one of the most recurrent points of MrBeastand the imagination and possibilities of this marry perfectly with the North American.

MrBeast and wanting to go to more constantly

An youtuber that never stops growing. That is the great objective of MrBeastto be the eldest youtuber of all time, and is not too far from achieving its goal. Constant challenges, each one more imaginative, a lot of money involved and looking for surprise among the spectators. What will be next? Only he knows it, but he has already highlighted that this 2022 there will be things that will surprise us like never before.

His facet as a content creator is well known, but MrBeast also stands out as an entrepreneur with various businesses, as well as promoting actions such as Team Seashelping to clean the seas and turning to other types of causes.