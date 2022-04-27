Moon Knight: fans are devastated by the new episode and ask for an Emmy for Oscar Isaac

After surprising its fans with more than twenty movies, the Marvel Cinematic Universe made the leap to television in a big way with the Disney Plus original series in 2021. This year we have been able to enjoy five episodes of Moon Knight – 87%, the most recent production, and chapter five has shocked fans because of how dramatic and heartbreaking it is, in addition to showing us an incredible performance by Oscar Isaac, the protagonist, and for which they are asking for an Emmy .

In Moon Knight the protagonist is Steven Grant, a museum worker who discovers that he has a dual personality, and that his other self, Marc Spector, is also the avatar of the Egyptian god Khonsu, who gives him superpowers. Those who follow the show do not need any more recap, but remember that the reactions of the fans that we will show next usually have important SPOILERSso do not continue reading if you have not seen it.

Oscar Isaac has already been nominated for several major awards, including the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical, for his role in Ballad of a Common Man – 94%, and for the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie, for Show Me a Hero – 97%. He has so far not been nominated for an Emmy, but fans are sure that his performance in Moon Knight he deserves it, and you can check it by the reactions on social networks:

Oscar Isaac’s performance has been AMAZING throughout the #MoonKnight series but… episode 5?! This beats everything that preceded it out of the water. Emmy Nomination for Best; one of the best casting choices since Robert Downey Jr. and I won’t change my mind.

Oscar Isaac’s performance in the #MoonKnight simply magnificent. Hands down the best acting I’ve ever seen on a Disney Plus show.

Forget if it’s related to the MCU, Oscar Isaac is out of this world. Turning on dissociative identity disorder, and I don’t think anyone can do it like he did.

As far as I know, Oscar Isaac deserves an Oscar, an Emmy, a Grammy or whatever award there is for his performance in Moon Knight episode 5. it was SO good.

Moon Knight episode 5 was the best episode of any Marvel show on Disney+. The storytelling was incredible and Oscar Isaac’s performance was phenomenal. That episode alone is enough to win an Emmy in my opinion.

Moon Knight episode 5 was the best

Steven Grant has my whole heart and I do NOT accept episode 5 #MoonKnight.

Marvel Studios best friend, you HAVE to pay my therapy bills and bring Steven Grant back RIGHT NOW.

I need emotional compensation after Moon Knight ep 5 because what the fuck, I cried too much.

This new episode of Moon Knight made me very sad, I’m about to read Steven Grant fanfics to cope.

Marvel really gave us a great Steven Grant moment and killed him off.

