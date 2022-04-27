Mike De Luca and Pam Abdi leave their studio role at Amazon

Updated with commit and termination notes: MGM Responsible for the animation group. miguel de luca and president bam abdi sources said the studio will leave. This comes after Amazon’s acquisition of the studio.

Pam Abdi and Michael DeLuca

With the pieces held in place at compact studios like Warner Bros. Discovery (which has recently been a rumored landing spot for De Luca and Abdy), the pending development highlights how Amazon is consolidating MGM’s venerable assets into Amazon after it the latter paid the studio $8.45 billion to the studio and its 4,000-title library. De Luca was rumored to have several other jobs, but he had a contract that runs until early next year. Now that they were allowed out, they could take advantage of one of the opportunities that exist. MGM is likely to act as a theater sister to Amazon, and they will be looking to hire a new president to run this studio. This scenario would favor the position of United Artists Releasing, distributor Erik Lomis- and Gerry Rich, who oversaw the release of No Time to Die Gucci House Dog Cyrano Respect the Adams Family Y angry man This company is co-owned by Annapurna, but there is an absolute reason why it will fall under the Amazon fold and continue to release and market MGM fare in theaters.

He and Abdi have made the most of their time at MGM, regularly competing for big-star packages and leaving a few. included Peace be with you, Maria projectconditioning Martian Written by Andy Weir, starring Ryan Gosling, directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. De Luca, a respected cinematographer dating back to his days at New Line and who was at Sony before becoming a producer at Universal, has begun to amass an organization of filmmakers. The first show was there. licorice pizza From Paul Thomas Anderson, who made dance night Y magnolia With De Luca in those days of power.

On the Amazon side, the film department has risen a stature as a fee manchester by the sea Y great patient For movies like Michael B without remorseDirected by George Clooney tender barChris Pine is a writer all the old knives.

It was an open question whether De Luca and Abdy would control the picture business at Amazon as they did at MGM, or report to chairwoman Jennifer Salke, who ran both television and film through film chief Julie Rapaport. As is often the case, the advantage rests with the incumbent. And despite the glowing stories about De Luca and Abdy giving the impression that they were going to direct the movie schedule, Amazon and Salke seem to remain loyal to their team and the big advantage of the big MGM deal is the library and a involvement in the James Bond franchise, even though my latest producers offer a theatrical performance and are unlikely to move the franchise into a broadcast focus.

There are rumors that De Luca and Abdy wanted MGM to remain a separate movie studio from Amazon, something the new owners were unwilling to give. De Luca had a solid production company when he returned to the executive suite and good relationships with the talent. It will be interesting to see where he lands next, which will probably be together with Abdi.

The story is unfolding. For now, here are the internal memos just sent out by De Luca, Abdi, and Mike Hopkins, SVP of Prime Video & Amazon Studios:

Dear colleagues,

A little over two years ago, we came to MGM to help restore its renaissance among the studios of the last century, and we’re proud to say: Thank you all for your efforts, mission accomplished. With our goal accomplished and looking forward, we feel now is the time to move on and explore the next chapter and challenge. We will leave our roles this summer. We are confident that the exciting vision that Prime Video and Amazon Studios have for MGM and the organization being built by Mike Hopkins, along with Jennifer Salk and her team, will ensure MGM’s continued success.

In early 2020, we had the opportunity to quickly revitalize and grow MGM’s film slate by creating a home for the world’s best storytellers making films for a global audience. We could not have imagined that shortly after we arrived, the world would be hit by a pandemic that would essentially shut down our industry, nor could we have foreseen the various immediate and long-term challenges that the pandemic would present us with.

With the support of every member of the MGM production team, and with our filmmaking partners by our side, we’ve been able to get back to filmmaking and finally bring together a great selection of films, from filmmakers like Ridley Scott, Paul Thomas Anderson, Joe Wright, Channing Tatum, Caroline Reed, Ron Howard, George Miller, Billy Porter, Sarah Polley, Chinoni Choco, Corey Finley, Zach Braff, George Clooney, Michael B Jordan, Emma Seligman, Luca Guadagnino, Zoe Kravitz, Rachel Morrison and many others , with the aim of creating a group A film that attracts all types of audiences. Among our list are several films from Orion Pictures, which we relaunched under the leadership of Alana Mayo in August 2020 in the midst of the long-awaited examination of America’s relationship with race, with the goal of making films exclusively focused on, and brought to us by – underrepresented voices.

It has been an honor and a privilege for us to lead a revamped studio, with our partners Eon, the correct release date for Daniel Craig’s final performance as James Bond and to see the film become one of the highest grossing films of 2021; Also seeing the studio, it received eight Academy Awards and seventeen BAFTA nominations, and Licorice Pizza received the studio’s first Best Picture Oscar nomination in over thirty years.

You and our colleagues at UAR, Universal and all of our filmmakers have made it all possible, and we are so grateful to have you as part of such an amazing team. We are also grateful to Kevin Ulrich and everyone at Anchorage Capital, along with Chris Brearton, for having us, and wish everyone at Prime Video, Amazon Studios, and MGM anything but the best of success going forward.

to be honest,

Michael DeLuca and Pam Abdi

***

Good morning team,

As I just read, Mike and Pam have decided to leave MGM to continue the next chapter of their careers. I know you will join me in thanking you for your leadership and working with each of you to deliver compelling storytelling to audiences around the world. We wish you continued success.

As I said at the town hall in March, furthering MGM’s legacy of high-quality storytelling is a top priority. MGM has already become the home of great storytellers. And this house will only expand, as we invest and work together to launch an even bigger theatrical slate in the years to come. Doing so requires a great team, and the more we get to know them all, the more we like them.

Mike and Pam are leaving this summer, which will allow us to continue our detailed, step-by-step approach to integration with Prime Video and Amazon Studios. In the meantime, the current temporary structure remains in place.

We thank you for all your commitment and dedication as together we continue to produce extraordinary movies and television shows for a diverse global audience.

Miguel