Michelle Pfeiffer talks about whether she would like to return as Catwoman

Michelle Pfeiffer is known to fans of comics and superheroes as one of the actresses in charge of playing Catwoman in real action, appearing in Batman Returns (1992).

The sensuality and great bearing that Pfeiffer has made her one of the best exponents of Selina Kyle in the cinema.

Later, we would have other adaptations of the character such as Anne Hathaway in Batman: The Dark Knight Rises, Camren Bicondova in Gotham or Halle Berry starring in her solo film, considered one of the worst movies based on comics.

The last to play Selina Kyle has been Zoe Kravitz in The Batman, doing one of the best jobs seen with the character, and soon we will have her back in the sequel.

Talking with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress was asked about the possibility of returning to the character at 63 years old. She said: “It would depend on the context, but yes, I would consider it“.

With the return of Michael Keaton as Batman in The Flash and Batgirl, there are questions about whether it will continue to be believed that there was ever a Catwoman in the DCEU.

If you remember Batman Returns, you will know that at the end of the film Selina Kyle is shown leaving the city in an unknown direction, while Bruce Wayne continues to operate as Batman.