Michael Keaton’s Batman returns: this is the description of the fragment that was shown at CinemaCon

Andy Muschetti, director of “The Flash”, uploaded Michael Keaton’s Batman logo as confirmation of his presence in the film. (Warner Bros.)

In the CinemaCon this year, the event that brings together the most important production companies and exhibition chains in the film industry, the first images of the Batman from Michael Keaton in the film Flash, which was pushed back to 2023. Played by Ezra Millerthis version of the scarlet speedster who has not yet shown his full potential, will bring back the Batman designed by Tim Burton and we will tell you how that fragment was.

But before diving into the clip of Flashthe interesting thing is that Warner Bros. confirmed to Ezra Miller as the protagonist of the film after the recent problems with the law and media scandals that the actor starred in. Now yes, fully to the fragment where Batman appears and that the different media present were recounting.

“The Flash” will be released in 2023. (Warner Bros.)

According to reports, the clip begins with Barry Allen hitting himself with his foot. “Time has a pattern, the character is heard saying. He is seen crying and it seems that he is hugging his mother. He will try to use her power to save her. Lightning strikes and Barry comes out of one universe and appears in front of his house in another. A gray-haired man watches his arrival on a monitor. The gray-haired man turns out to be Michael Keaton who returns, after 30 years, as BruceWayne.

A giant bookshelf is seen opening inside a mansion. With long gray hair, from the back, several Batsuits. With a smile on his face, he repeats the iconic phrase he says to the Joker from Jack Nicholson in his 1989 film Tim Burton: “You want to get nuts? Let’s get nuts!” (“Do you want to go crazy? Let’s go crazy!”). And she does it wearing her original Batman costume, but without the hood. In other small snippets he appears on the Batcycle, more variations of the suit, and Wayne Manor from 1989.

Ezra Miller will be Flash in the long-awaited production. (Warner Bros.)

With this fragment, not only the specific appearance of Keaton’s Batman is confirmed, but also that time travel will be the key element of the plot throughout the film, since Barry Allen will look for a way to save his mother, Nora Allen (Maribel Verdu), before she is killed. In addition, the preview makes it clear that it will be a meeting of different DC characters from other universes since the general has been confirmed. Zod from Michael Shannon and a first look at the super girl from Sasha Street.

The big question thinking beyond this movie is whether Michael Keaton it will gain more preponderance within the next films of Warner and DC. He could, according to rumors, become a kind of mentor/godfather to the younger characters like the Flash from Ezra Millerthe super girl from Sasha Street and the batgirl from Leslie Grace.

Flash It will hit theaters in June 2023.

Michael Keaton uploaded a photo to his Instagram account confirming that he is working on the return of his Batman. (Social media)

