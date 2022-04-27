Megan Fox reveals the strange love ritual she does with her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly

Recently, Megan fox was the cover of a fashion magazine and it was there that he revealed that the actress of ‘transformers‘ performs a strange love ritual with her boyfriend -and current fiancé- Machine Gun Kellywhich surprised all the fans of the couple.

However, it is not the first time that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly they give something to talk about in the press, since in January 2022 the couple got engaged with a controversial thorn engagement ring.

Related news

Megan Fox reveals her extravagant ritual with Machine Gun Kelly

Through an interview for the magazine Glamor, Megan Fox confessed that she and her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly perform an extravagant ritual in which they take their partner’s bloodHowever, he clarified that it is not as serious as one might think.

“I think the issue of us taking each other’s blood can mislead people or people are imagining us with cups like in ‘Game of Thrones’ taking our blood. They are only a few drops, but yes, we take each other’s blood to perform rituals”, commented Megan Fox.

Megan Fox got engaged to Machine Gun Kelly in January 2022. Photo: Instagram @meganfox

Why does Megan Fox do this ritual with Machine Gun Kelly?

When Megan fox announced his engagement to Machine Gun Kelly Last January, a fact that surprised fans is that the actress wrote: “And just like in every life before this one, and just like in every life that will follow, I said yes… and then we drank each other’s blood.”.

In accordance with Page Six, Megan Fox did this strange ritual with Machine Gun Kelly to commemorate their engagementHowever, in the interview with Glamor, the actress assures that her consumption is “controlled”. It is not the first time that the couple reveals this type of action, because at the beginning of 2021, Singer Machine Gun Kelly revealed that he wears a necklace with a drop of Megan Fox’s blood.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are one of the most controversial couples in Hollywood. Photo: Instagram @meganfox

The love story of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly met while filming the movie ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass‘ in 2020 and since then the rumors of a possible love relationship began. Some time later, the couple became public through social networks and have appeared together on red carpets.

“I think we are two halves of the same soul. And I said that to him almost immediately because I felt it in moments,” Megan Fox commented, according to Page Six,

Megan Fox met Machine Gun Kelly in 2020. Photo: Instagram @meganfox

Undoubtedly, Megan fox Y Machine Gun Kelly show off their amazing engagement wherever they go and even on social networks, however, sometimes they surprise fans with this type of strange ritual with which they show that they are one of the most controversial couples in Hollywood.